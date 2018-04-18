Sweep! Golden Knights oust LA Kings 1-0 to reach Western semifinals

Marc-Andre Fleury posted his second shutout and Brayden McNabb’s second-period goal proved the game-winner as the Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 to sweep their Western Conference quarterfinal series Wednesday night.

Golden Knights players celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) celebrates his goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck as Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defend during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) attempts to score against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) blocks a shot from the Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) and Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Lewis (22) sends the puck into the air as Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defends during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) falls to the ice as defenseman Jon Merrill (15) goes for the puck while Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) looks on during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) gets scored on by Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, not pictured, during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, third from left, celebrates his goal with center William Karlsson (71), center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by defenseman Brayden McNabb, not pictured, during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) and Los Angeles Kings center Torrey Mitchell (71) fall to the ice during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) knocks Los Angeles Kings left wing Kyle Clifford (13) into the bench during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) controls the puck as Los Angeles Kings defenseman Christian Folin (5) defends during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) controls the puck as Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) defends during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) moves the puck as Golden Knights left wing James Neal (18) looks on during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Los Angeles Kings center Nate Thompson (44) blocks the puck from Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

LOS ANGELES — Brayden McNabb was not a member of the Los Angeles Kings team that captured the Stanley Cup in 2014 and affectionately was known as the “cockroaches.”

But after spending the past three seasons with the Kings, it was appropriate that the Golden Knights defenseman helped exterminate his former team.

McNabb scored early in the second period for the lone goal to help the Knights to a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday at Staples Center and a sweep of their Western Conference quarterfinal series.

The Knights are the first franchise in NHL history to sweep a Stanley Cup playoffs series in its inaugural season. They also became the third team from the NHL, NBA or Major League Baseball to complete a four-game sweep to win their first-ever playoff series, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Knights await the winner of the San Jose-Anaheim series in the conference semifinals. San Jose leads that series, 3-0.

Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 31 saves for his 12th career postseason shutout, tying Terry Sawchuk for ninth all time. He also moved past Dominik Hasek into 11th on the all-time list with his 66th career postseason victory.

Fleury, who also blanked Los Angeles 1-0 in the series opener, made a huge glove stop on Kings’ leading scorer Anze Kopitar from point-blank range with a little more than 12 minutes remaining in the third period.

Los Angeles is one of four franchises to overcome a 3-0 deficit, knocking off San Jose in the first round in 2014. Kings defenseman Alec Martinez described the team as “cockroaches” because they wouldn’t die that season en route to their second Stanley Cup in three seasons.

But the Knights made sure there wouldn’t be a repeat performance.

HISTORY MADE! The @GoldenKnights just become the first franchise in @NHL history to sweep a #StanleyCup playoff series in its inaugural season #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/19hJoQgNE4 — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) April 18, 2018

After a scoreless first period dominated by Los Angeles, the Knights found their legs and took the lead on their first shot of the second.

Jonathan Marchessault took a hard check in his own zone from Kings defenseman Christian Folin in order to make a breakout pass to William Karlsson at center ice. Karlsson dished the puck to Reilly Smith and McNabb, who jumped into the rush to create a 2-on-1, one-timed Smith’s feed past Quick at 4:04 for his first postseason goal.

Ryan Carpenter nearly gave the Knights a 2-0 lead with a little less than five minutes remaining in the second after a Kings turnover, but his backhander was turned away.

Los Angeles’ best chance of the period came midway through when Alex Tuch tried a no-look, behind-the-back pass in his own zone that was intercepted. The puck eventually ended up with Tobias Rieder, and his drive was smothered by Fleury.

The Knights spent most of the first period pinned in by a tenacious forecheck from Los Angeles and were fortunate to head to the locker room scoreless after 20 minutes.

Fleury made 14 saves and the Knights also blocked nine shots, as Los Angeles held a 33-11 advantage in shots attempts.

Kings forward Kyle Clifford tested Fleury six minutes in with a low shot that was kicked out. Also, Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland got his stick on Tyler Toffoli’s drive from a prime scoring area in the final minute of the period after some strong work along the wall by Los Angeles’ Jeff Carter.

The Knights struggled to break out of their own zone and went more than seven minutes without a shot on goal in the first period after Quick turned aside Shea Theodore’s drive 1:11 into the first.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

