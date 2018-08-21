Tickets for Vegas Rookie Faceoff go on sale Wednesday

Tickets for the tournament, which features rookies from six NHL teams, including the Golden Knights, can be purchased through the team’s website at vegasgoldenknights.com/rookie-faceoff.

Players stretch during a Vegas Golden Knights development camp at the City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tickets for the 2018 Vegas Rookie Faceoff at City National Arena will go on sale at noon Wednesday.

Tickets for the tournament, which features rookies from six NHL teams, including the Knights, can be purchased through the team’s website at vegasgoldenknights.com/rookie-faceoff. Fans can purchase a day pass for $40, which includes three games. Once those are sold out a Standing Room Only package will be available for $40. There is also a VIP option for $75.

The tournament takes place from September 8-11 and also features the Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks.

