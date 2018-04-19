Tickets on sale Monday for Knights’ series vs. San Jose

Tickets for the second-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Golden Knights and the San Jose Sharks go on sale at noon Monday through the team’s website.

Golden Knights fans cheer after Alex Tuch scored against Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) in the first period of game two of their first-round playoff series on Friday, April 13, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) leave the ice rink after warming up before taking on the Los Angeles Kings in Game 4 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

According to Todd Pollock, the team’s vice president of ticketing and suites, less than 1,000 tickets will be available per game and there is a four-ticket maximum per game per purchase. Prices range from $125 to $495, a 30 to 40 percent increase from the first round, and will be available through vegasgoldenknights.com. Standing room for both the Tower Deck and upper balcony areas will also be on sale Monday.

Season ticket members were notified Thursday and presale for those members begins Friday. The same “Knights Vow” policy which gives those who are in the program a 30 percent savings on their seat remains in effect. Fans will not be billed for payment until after the series ends.

“We had an overwhelmingly positive response to both the ‘Knights Vow’ and the pay later programs,” Pollock said Thursday. “Those will remain in place.”

The team would not disclose how many people opted not to remain in the vow program, in which fans pledge not to resell their tickets on secondary ticket sites such as StubHub.

Blackout lifted

With NBC taking over television coverage of the playoffs, it means the AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain coverage is finished for the season. It also means that any blackout rules have been lifted.

That’s big news for DISH customers in Las Vegas, who have been unable to see the Knights because no agreement was ever reached with AT&T. The games were blacked out for DISH subscribers on other channels because of AT&T’s deal with the team.

NBC will release the complete television schedule for the second round once all the matchups are set.

