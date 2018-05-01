Time announced for Knights’ potential Game 6 against Sharks

The NHL has not announced a time for a potential Game 7.

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a score by center William Karlsson (71) to win during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The game may not be played, but if it is, we know when.

If the Golden Knights-San Jose Sharks series goes to a sixth game, it will be played at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in San Jose. The game would be televised live by the NBC Sports Network.

The NHL has not announced a time for a potential Game 7. If it goes the distance, Game 7 would be played May 8 at T-Mobile Arena.

