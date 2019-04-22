Time set for Golden Knights-Sharks Game 7 in San Jose

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SAP Center, the NHL announced Sunday night.
The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet.
San Jose stayed alive with a 2-1 double-overtime victory Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to even the series 3-3.
The winner of the series will have home-ice advantage in the Western Conference semifinals against Colorado after the Avalanche eliminated the Flames in five games.
