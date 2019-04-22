Time set for Golden Knights-Sharks Game 7 in San Jose

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL Western Conference quarterfinal series at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, April 18, 2019. San Jose Sharks won 5-2. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at SAP Center, the NHL announced Sunday night.

The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet.

San Jose stayed alive with a 2-1 double-overtime victory Sunday at T-Mobile Arena to even the series 3-3.

The winner of the series will have home-ice advantage in the Western Conference semifinals against Colorado after the Avalanche eliminated the Flames in five games.

