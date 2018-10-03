Tom Wilson gets 20-game suspension for hit as NHL season begins

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended 20 games by the NHL for a blindside hit to the head of an opponent during a preseason game. Wilson’s punishment was announced just hours before the Stanley Cup champion Capitals were to raise their banner and open their title defense at home against Boston.

Wilson’s punishment was announced Wednesday, just hours before the reigning Stanley Cup champion Capitals were to raise their banner and open their title defense by hosting the Boston Bruins to begin the regular season.

The physical right winger, who plays on Washington’s top line with captain Alex Ovechkin, drew a 10-minute penalty for the way he hit St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist in the second period of the teams’ exhibition game on Sunday.

Wilson’s hit on Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in May was described as a “wake-up call,” by some Knights players. Wilson was not suspended in that instance.

Wilson had an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety in New York on Wednesday.