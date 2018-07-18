Tomas Nosek returning to Golden Knights on 1-year deal for $963K

Forward Tomas Nosek and the Golden Knights have avoided arbitration by reaching terms on a one-year deal Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Nosek, talks to the news media at City National Arena Friday, June 8, 2018, after falling to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final Thursday. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) tries to get the puck in against Washington Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) reacts during the first period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

SportsNet.ca reported the one-way contract is worth $963,000. Nosek’s agent didn’t return requests for comment, and a Knights spokesperson said the team has not received official word on the deal.

Nosek, 25, a forward from the Czech Republic, had seven goals and 15 points in 67 regular-season games. He added four playoff goals, including three in the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals.

Two of his goals in the Final came in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena, including the decisive goal in a 6-4 victory, the Knights’ only triumph in the series won by the Caps in five games.

He was scheduled for an arbitration hearing July 30 in Toronto.

Nosek was selected in the expansion draft from Detroit and scored the first home goal in franchise history during a win over Arizona on Oct. 10. He proved particularly effective as a penalty killer.

Nosek’s signing leaves forward William Karlsson as the only Golden Knights player with a pending arbitration date. He’s scheduled for the final day of hearings Aug. 4 in Toronto.

Defenseman Shea Theodore and left wing William Carrier remain restricted free agents after their qualifying offers expired Sunday.

