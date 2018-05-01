Tomas Tatar returns in shakeup of Golden Knights’ lineup

Forward Tomas Tatar, a healthy scratch for the last four playoff games, was back in the Golden Knights’ lineup Monday for Game 3 against San Jose, replacing Ryan Carpenter.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tomas Tatar (90) takes a shot at goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during practice before Game 3 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Monday, April 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

SAN JOSE, Calif. — With losing usually comes changes and Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant decided to shake things up for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday against the San Jose Sharks.

Tomas Tatar was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last four playoff games and Ryan Carpenter was out. Tatar was on Cody Eakin’s line along with David Perron as Gallant opted to return Perron to the third line after moving him up and reuniting him with Erik Haula and James Neal in the third period of Game 2.

It also meant that Alex Tuch was back with Haula and Neal on the second line.

“Coach Gallant has been unbelievable all season and sometimes he mixes up the lines and I never complain about that,” Tuch said. “Whether I’m with Haula and Neal or Eakin and Carpenter, I feel like I have good chemistry with those guys.

“I’m just looking to go out and compete, play my game and play hard and physical.”

