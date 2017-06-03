Top projected NHL draft picks Nolan Patrick, Nico Hischier not concerned about being No. 1

Switzerland's Nico Hischier celebrates a goal against Canada during the second period of an exhibition game ahead of the IIHF World Junior hockey championships, in Toronto on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nolan or Nico?

The debate rages on whether Nolan Patrick or Nico Hischier will be taken by the New Jersey Devils with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft later this month in Chicago.

Both interviewed this week at the NHL Scouting Combine in KeyBank Arena with the Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers, who own the No. 2 pick. Both participated in the combine’s fitness testing Saturday at the Harborcenter. For Patrick, who went through an injury-plagued season with the Brandon Wheat Kings this past season, it was particularly important that he got the medical green light to take part.

“I think I need to be out there and show that I’m physically okay,” he said Friday.

The two centers have different styles. Patrick is probably the more physical player while Hischier is the better skater. The two went head-to-head in Quebec City at the Prospects Game in late January and while Patrick’s team won, Hischier may have had the better individual performance.

Hischier, who is from Switzerland and played for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season, said he’s not concerned about where he gets selected. He will likely make history as the highest-drafted Swiss-born player. Nino Neiderriter was taken No. 5 overall in the 2010 draft by the New York Islanders and is currently with the Minnesota Wild.

“My dream is to play in the NHL so if I’m picked first or second, it doesn’t matter,” he said.

Neither is regarded by scouts throughout the league as generational players. They’re not Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews. But they appear to remain at the top of the heap as the 31 teams put their draft big boards into sharper focus, particularly in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

“The media’s done a good job with pumping us down, saying we’re not going to have the immediate impact or anything like that,” Patrick said. “I guess that’s good for us and not as much pressure.”

Transaction moratorium

The NHL announced earlier this week that there will be a moratorium on any transaction activity between the 30 current members, beginning noon (PST) on June 17 and concluding at 7 a.m. (PST ) June 22. The Golden Knights are exempt and will be allowed to pursue free agents during the 72-hour window which runs from June 18 to June 21.

Other dates to note:

June 12: Teams have until 2 p.m. (PST) to ask players with no-move or no-trade clauses to waive their clause.

June 15: First buy-out period begins.

June 16: Final day to place players on waivers prior to expansion draft trade-waiver freeze, 9 a.m. (PST); Deadline for players to agree to waive their no-move or no-trade clause, 2 p.m. (PST).

Capitals’ conundrum

As the 31 NHL teams do business in advance of the June 21 expansion draft, no team may have as many issues to deal with than the Washington Capitals.

They have 11 unrestricted and restricted free agents and only $22.8 million in salary cap space. General manager Brian MacLellan might have to lose some key pieces from this year’s President’s Trophy club.

There’s even speculation the Caps may look to move their captain and franchise player Alex Ovechkin. But that may be difficult given Ovechkin’s no-trade clause and his contract ($9.5 million a year and he’s signed through 2021).

There’s speculation that the Golden Knights might be a landing spot for Ovechkin because George McPhee drafted him and has always held him in high regard and the fact the Knights could use a star superstar player to help engage their fan base.

McPhee said Saturday it’s unlikely Ovechkin becomes a Golden Knight.

“I’m not surprised give our relationship that there’s rumors, but I don’t think anything will be happening there,” he said. “There’s too many jerseys with No. 8 on them in the seats in Washington.”

Zuckers’ expecting

Scott Zucker is going to be one busy grandfather. His three sons are all expecting babies in the upcoming months.

What’s more, all three are boys.

Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker and his wife Carly are expecting their first child together in late October. Evan Zucker, who is the head coach of the Junior Golden Knights under-14 AAA team, is expecting his first child along with his wife Mandy in early October. Adam Zucker, who is assisting Evan with the Junior Golden Knights, also is on track to become a first-time father as he and his wife Lauren are expecting their baby in mid-August.

“We were very excited when we got the news,” he said. “There’s no question they’ll all be holding a hockey stick in their hands.”

