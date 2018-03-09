Tuch to have own cheering section vs. Sabres

More than 400 family and friends are expected to support Tuch, who is from upstate New York, and the Golden Knights when they face the Buffalo Sabres Saturday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s a big day for Alex Tuch.

How big? More than 400 of his family and friends are coming to KeyBank Center Saturday to watch Tuch and the Golden Knights against the Buffalo Sabres.

It’s Tuch’s return to upstate New York and the Syracuse native has been looking forward to the date since he knew he made the team in October.

“I have a lot of family and friends who live in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and it’s going to be great to see a lot of those people,” Tuch said after Friday’s practice. “Buffalo was always my favorite team growing up so it’s going to be special playing here.

“Honestly, It’s really gratifying and humbling how many people are going to come out to support me. I can thank my parents for that. They’ve always surrounded me with great people and a very large support network and I’m very grateful for that.”

Among those planning to attend is Tuch’s 16-year-old brother Luke, who plays junior hockey for the Jr. Sabres and has orally committed to play for Boston University. Alex Tuch played at Boston College, B.U.’s rival.

“He’s a really good player and he’s got a nasty streak,” Tuch said of Luke, who is 6-feet-1-inch, 190 pounds (Alex is 6-4, 220). “He’s making his own path and I’m very proud of him.”

Smith remains out

Reilly Smith did not skate in Friday’s practice and the forward’s status hasn’t changed according to coach Gerard Gallant.

“He’s still day-to-day,” Gallant said of Smith, who sustained an upper-body injury in Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Columbus and did not play in Thursday’s 4-0 win over Detroit.

Smith, the team’s second-leading scorer with 60 points, could be in the lineup Saturday if he’s medically cleared.

“We’ll see,” Gallant said.

Whitecloud’s arrival delayed

Former Bemidji State defenseman Zach Whitecloud, who signed with the Golden Knights on Thursday, never made it to practice Friday in Buffalo. He was traveling from Minnesota to Buffalo and didn’t arrive until late Friday night.

It’s highly unlikely Whitehead will be in the lineup Saturday and his first opportunity to skate with the team likely will be Sunday in Philadelphia when the Knights practice at the Wells Fargo Center in preparation for Monday’s game against the Flyers.

