Tuch’s late goal caps Knights rally for 4-3 win over Capitals

Alex Tuch broke a 3-3 tie with 5:12 remaining in the third period and the Golden Knights defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday at Capital One Arena.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates with the puck as Washington Capitals defenseman Christian Djoos (29), from Sweden, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31), watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, and center Jonathan Marchessault celebrate Smith's goal with Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13), from the Czech Republic, nearby in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) shoots past Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals center Chandler Stephenson (18) and right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) celebrate a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana (13), from the Czech Republic, skates with the puck as Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron (57) reaches for it in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31), from Germany, knocks the puck away from Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) celebrates his goal with right wing Alex Tuch (89) nearby in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ryan Carpenter (40) lunges to shoot the puck as Washington Capitals goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31), from Germany, defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), from Russia, attempts a shot as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen, right, celebrates his goal with defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9), from Russia, in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92), from Russia, looks to pass as Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) takes a stick to the nose from Washington Capitals right wing Devante Smith-Pelly (25) in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch, left, center, and others celebrate after an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — By now, you should be used to it.

The Golden Knights fall behind, come back to tie. Fall behind again, rally and eventually find a way to pull out a win.

That trend was in play once again Sunday as the Knights trailed three different times before Alex Tuch delivered with 5:12 remaining and lifted the Knights to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

The win, the team’s 35th of the season, puts it at 3-1 on the current six-game road trip, which continues Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

“We have a lot of resilient players in this room, guys who put their head down and work really hard,” said Tuch, who got his 10th of the season and first since Jan. 5 when he kept the play alive in the Washington end, then slid the puck past Philipp Grubauer after Reilly Smith had tied the game 3-3 with his second of the game at the 9:21 mark. “We just kept battling and we knew pucks were going to go in. I got a little lucky when it went off my stick and snuck between his legs.”

The Capitals challenged the goal, claiming Tuch interfered with Grubauer. But after the play was reviewed, the goal stood, disappointing the sellout crowd of 18,506.

“It seems like we have different people stepping up every night for us,” said Smith, whose first goal came on a second-period power play, the seventh straight game the Knights have scored with a man advantage. “We had a lot of pace to our game and it seemed we had a lot more jump (Sunday). Having the day off (Saturday) probably helped.”

The Knights were indeed faster than in Friday’s 5-2 loss to Minnesota. And even though they had to battle from behind throughout Sunday, coach Gerard Gallant thought it was one of his team’s better efforts this year.

“It was a big bounce-back game for us,” Gallant said. “After our last game it was a real tough loss and we didn’t play that well. But everyone competed, everyone played the game we’re supposed to play and it’s a huge win for us.”

It was a game reminiscent of the win in Chicago Jan. 5. The Blackhawks scored 30 seconds into the third period and appeared to have momentum, only to see the Knights rally and pull out a 5-4 win. And when Nicklas Backstrom scored 52 seconds into the third period to give the Caps a 3-2 lead, it looked like Washington was on its way to victory.

But plenty of time remained for the Knights, who swept the season series from Washington with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury getting both wins. Sunday, he stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced.

“I thought we controlled the play for a good portion of the game,” Tuch said. “We were skating well and moving the puck and getting chances. It was just a matter of time.”

The Knights also managed to keep Alex Ovechkin, the NHL’s leader in goals with 32, off the scoresheet again. Ovechkin had just one shot on goal, though he had four shots miss the net and six others blocked by the Knights’ defense. He failed to gain a point in the two games vs. the Knights.

“Nate (Schmidt) did a great job on (Ovechkin),” Gallant said. “But it was a team effort.”

For the Capitals, it was an opportunity lost as they try to stay atop the competitive Metropolitan Division.

“I thought we were too passive midway through the third and we let them back in the game,” Backstrom said. “We’re usually pretty good at shutting teams down when we have the lead. Up or down a goal, we have to play the same way.”

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.