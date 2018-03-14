Uncertainty continues with Golden Knights injury situation

The Golden Knights practice Wednesday morning should offer a better clue about who might be available against the New Jersey Devils.

Philadelphia Flyers' Petr Mrazek, left, blocks a shot as Vegas Golden Knights' Tomas Hyka looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 12, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Golden Knights did not provide an update on their injured players during Tuesday’s off day and didn’t drop any hints about a possible return(s) with a roster move, either.

In other words, Tomas Hyka remains with the team.

But with the Knights scheduled to skate at 10:30 a.m.Wednesday at City National Arena, the practice participants should offer a better clue about who might be available against the New Jersey Devils.

“I don’t know who is coming back. Seriously, I don’t know,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said following Monday’s win at Philadelphia. “They might be back, I don’t know.”

Wing James Neal has missed the past seven games, and 10 of the past 11, after he appeared to hurt his right hand during the second period of the Knights’ loss Feb. 26 at Los Angeles. He skated in a noncontact jersey on his own prior to the road trip.

Wing Reilly Smith was injured late in the 4-1 loss at Columbus on March 6 and returned to Vegas for further evaluation.

Also, goaltender Malcolm Subban could be close to returning. General manager George McPhee said on a Feb. 26 trade deadline conference call that Subban was expected back on the ice in 10 to 14 days.

Forwards Oscar Lindberg and William Carrier, and defenseman Luca Sbisa also remain sidelined.

The Knights had plenty of secondary scoring without Smith and Neal in winning three straight games. Of their eight goals in that span, William Karlsson’s goal in the third period Monday was the only one produced by the top line.

Nosek avoids ‘Ghost’ curse

It appears Knights forward Tomas Nosek avoided becoming the third injury victim this season of a shot from Philadelphia defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

Nosek blocked a Gostisbehere blast midway through the first period Monday. He returned with 13:05 remaining in the second and finished with one shot on goal in 10:42 of ice time.

New Jersey’s Brian Gibbons missed five weeks with a broken thumb after blocking a Gostisbehere shot Jan. 20, and Montreal goaltender Carey Price hasn’t played since he was hit in the mask with a shot Feb. 20.

Quad City closes shop

The Quad City Mallards, the Knights’ ECHL affiliate, announced Tuesday it will cease operations at the end of the season.

The Knights appear to have two options in the league for next season: the Norfolk Admirals, who terminated their affiliation with the Nashville Predators in November; and the Maine Mariners, set to begin play this fall.

The Chicago Wolves remain the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate.

Notable numbers

Marc-Andre Fleury, who became the second fastest goaltender to 400 career victories Monday, will tie Chris Osgood for 12th all-time with his next win. … David Perron matched the NHL record for assists (46) by a player on a first-year expansion team, joining Buffalo’s Phil Goyette (1970-71) and Ottawa’s Norm Maciver (1992-93).

