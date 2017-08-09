US patent office denies Vegas Golden Knights logo protection

The Golden Knights were partially successful in having their name and logos trademarked after the United States Patent and Trademark Office gave approval for the team to continue to use its name for identification and competition purposes.

Fans purchase official Golden Knights merchandise at the conclusion of a ceremony to unveil the Las Vegas' NHL expansion franchise's official team nickname, logos and colors on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Toshiba Plaza, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Golden Knights will get to keep their nickname.

The NHL expansion team was partially successful in their appeal to have their name and logos trademarked after the United States Patent and Trademark Office gave approval for the team to continue to use its name for identification and competition purposes.

However, it did not grant the same approval for the team to protect its logo on its merchandise and sportswear. That trademark is suspended pending further appeal.

Initially, the patent office denied the team’s trademark request in December, citing it might cause confusion with a college in New York that also had the Golden Knights nickname. The NHL expansion team appealed in early June and received its ruling Tuesday.

Peter Sadowski, the team’s legal counsel, said there will be another attempt to get the same protection for the logos and merchandise.

