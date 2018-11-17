Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson earns lofty comparison

Wayne Gretzky said Monday on the Canadian radio station Sportsnet 650 that he sees a lot of similarities between himself and Elias Pettersson.

Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson (40) fights for control of the puck with New York Rangers' Jesper Fast (17) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in New York. The Rangers won 2-1. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) before an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Washington Capitals' T.J. Oshie (77) scores on his goaltender Gavin McHale (41) during the warm up period prior to NHL hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, Manitoba on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. McHale is a women's goalie coach at the University of Manitoba and was filling in when Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby (70) was pulled from the game. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

It’s unfair when any hockey player is compared to Wayne Gretzky. When Gretzky does the comparing, it’s even worse.

So no pressure Elias Pettersson, because even though you’re 20 years old and 15 games into your NHL career, “The Great One” sees greatness in you.

“From my point of view, he’s got a lot of my similarities,” Gretzky said of the Vancouver Canucks rookie Monday on Canadian radio station Sportsnet 650. “Obviously, his hockey sense and his playmaking ability is as good as anybody right now and that’s probably where the comparisons come from. It’s much more the playmaking than anything else.”

It’s lofty praise but Pettersson is playing exceptionally well in his first season. The 6-foot-2-inch Swedish center has given his franchise a lift following the offseason retirements of stalwarts Henrik and Daniel Sedin and helped the Canucks get off to a surprising 10-9-2 start.

Pettersson can score, as evidenced by his 10 goals in his first 10 games, he can skate and he can create scoring opportunities for others. He had 17 points entering Saturday to put him on pace for 86, which would be the third-most by a NHL rookie this millennium.

The two players he’s behind right now? Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. That’s good company to keep, especially when you throw Gretzky into the mix.

“I couldn’t (imagine this),” Pettersson said on NHL Network earlier this month. “It’s been an unreal start for me.”

Caps dress emergency backup

Gavin McHale, the goaltending coach for the University of Manitoba’s women’s team, got to live out his NHL dream on Wednesday.

The Washington Capitals scratched starting goalie Braden Holtby right before the puck drop against the Winnipeg Jets and McHale, a former college player, suited up in case new starter Pheonix Copley couldn’t finish the game. Every team keeps a list of local goalies like McHale who could be available if calling someone up from the minors in time for a game is impossible, but it’s rare for it to be used.

It’s even rarer for a player from that list to dress and then have to face Ovechkin’s shots in warmups.

“It’s definitely not something I thought would happen in the last 10 years since the career took a downturn,” McHale told NHL.com. “But it was a pretty exciting experience.”

Tip of the hat

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point scored, well, lightning-quick against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, recording a hat trick in just 91 seconds.

It was the second-fastest hat trick in the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68), behind Derek King’s 78-second flurry for the New York Islanders in 1991 and the sixth-fastest all-time.

“They told me after the game. That’s pretty cool,” Point told reporters after the game. “Guys made good plays and I was just able to finish them today.”

It was nowhere near first place, though, which is a record that may never be broken. Good luck ever beating Bill Mosienko, the speedy Chicago Blackhawks captain who scored three goals in 21 seconds against the New York Rangers in 1952.

