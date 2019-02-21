Vegas Born: Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves welcomes daughter

Vegas Golden Knights player Ryan Reaves talks to fans at a party for the release of his new beer, Training Day, at PKWY Tavern Flamingo in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves welcomed daughter Kamilla to the world Wednesday before a game against the Boston Bruins.

Reaves and his wife, Alanna, also have a son named Kane.

The birth continues a busy year for the 32-year-old, who has a career-high eight goals and 16 points this season. In December, Reaves debuted his new beer — Training Day golden ale — and earlier this month he appeared in a Black History Month video for the NHL.

Welcome to the VGK family, Kamilla Sofia Reaves 🤗 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/onc8KtfYDe — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 21, 2019

