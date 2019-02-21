Vegas Born: Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves welcomes daughter

Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves welcomed daughter Kamilla to the world Wednesday before a game against the Boston Bruins.
Reaves and his wife, Alanna, also have a son named Kane.
The birth continues a busy year for the 32-year-old, who has a career-high eight goals and 16 points this season. In December, Reaves debuted his new beer — Training Day golden ale — and earlier this month he appeared in a Black History Month video for the NHL.
Welcome to the VGK family, Kamilla Sofia Reaves 🤗 #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/onc8KtfYDe
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 21, 2019
