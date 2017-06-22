ad-fullscreen
Golden Knights/NHL

Vegas Golden Knights assemble mix of young, veteran talent

By Steve Carp Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2017 - 7:55 pm
 
Updated June 21, 2017 - 7:59 pm

When they woke up Wednesday morning, they were enemies. By nightfall, they had become a band of hockey brothers.

The Golden Knights finally had players they could put into uniform and for their eager fan base to cheer for. Thirty in all, who were announced at T-Mobile Arena along with a national television audience in the United States and Canada.

They will always be remembered as the first ones picked by general manager George McPhee and his staff and welcomed by majority owner Bill Foley, who paid a record $500 million a year ago to join the NHL as the league’s 31st team.

The historic evening included much wheeling and dealing as the Golden Knights picked up two additional first-round draft picks for Friday’s NHL Entry Draft and also obtained a three-time Stanley Cup champion goaltender in Pittsburgh’s Marc Andre-Fleury.

“We had two objectives going in,” McPhee said. “One was to put a team on the ice that would entertain and compete, one the NHL and Las Vegas would be proud of. The other was to acquire additional draft picks to help us achieve long-term success. I thought we were successful in doing both.”

Colorado goaltender Calvin Pickard was the first name announced as the reveal came in segments during the NHL Awards Show. Nine players were announced in the first segment including Florida forward Jonathan Marchessault, who scored 30 goals for the Panthers last year and is only 26 years old.

The Knights also traded for Marchessault’s teammate, forward Reilly Smith who had 15 goals and 37 points last season. The first group also had Los Angeles defenseman Brayden McNabb, Dallas center Cody Eakin and Vancouver defenseman Luca Sbisa.

“I think we’ll be competitive,” McNabb said. “There’s some good young players and some great veterans.

“I found out (Monday) night when (Kings GM) Rob Blake called me. It was mixed emotions. You’ve built a lot of relationships. But it’s a fresh start and I’m excited.”

The next wave created a stir. The Knights got Nashville forward James Neal, who had 23 goals and 41 points to help lead the Predators to the Stanley Cup Finals. They also picked up a couple of first-round picks, one from the New York Islanders (No. 15) for not taking any of the team’s forwards or defensemen (they took third-string goalie J.F. Berube). The other from Winnipeg (No. 13).

Nashville GM David Poile regrets losing Neal.

“We wanted to keep (Neal) but the price (Vegas wanted) was too high,” he said.

It was also a night for homecomings as Deryk Engelland, who played for the ECHL Las Vegas Wranglers and was left unprotected by the Calgary Flames, was taken by the Knights.

“It’s great to be coming back,” said Engelland, who still owns a home in Las Vegas. “It’s an exciting point in my career o be part of something special.”

The third wave was highlighted by the selection of St. Louis Blues forward David Perron, who scored 18 goals and played all 82 games last year. Oscar Lindberg, one of the New York Rangers’ rising stars who was left unprotected, was also taken.

The Knights also took five of the required nine defensemen in the third wave, including Ottawa veteran Marc Methot, Montreal’s Alexei Emelin and Boston’s Colin Miller.

The evening ended with a bang as the Knights made a deal with Columbus, drafting forward William Karlsson, accepting injured David Clarkson and receiving the Blue jackets’ No. 1 pick in 2017 and No. 2 in 2019. The Knights then turned around and traded the Columbus first-round pick to Winnipeg for the Jets’ No. 1.

Vegas also selected and signed Minnesota restricted free agent forward Erik Houla and also received prospect Alex Tuch in exchange for the Knights’ third-round pick in either 2017 or 2018.

Chicago defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk was taken late but surprisingly, there was no side deal for center Marcus Kruger as had been widely reported prior to the deadline.

With the next to last selection, the Knights took Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. The question is, will they keep him or trade him? Fleury is due to make $5.75 million next season and he may be a tad too rich, even for an expansion team with no salary cap issues.

It ended with McPhee reuniting with Washington Capitals defenseman Nate Schmidt who McPhee had signed as a free agent when he was the Caps’ GM. In all, the Knights selected three goalies, 13 defensemen and 14 forwards.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.

 

