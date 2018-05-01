Vegas Golden Knights foods you can get in Las Vegas

Many businesses throughout Las Vegas are showing their spirit for the hometown favorite hockey team. Get into the spirit before and after their playoff games with these Vegas Golden Knights-inspired food and drinks.

This Golden Knights-inspired Cocktail Will Get You Playoff Ready. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Many businesses throughout Las Vegas are showing their spirit for the hometown favorite hockey team. Get into the spirit before and after their playoff games with these Vegas Golden Knights-inspired food and drinks.

The power play cocktail (Juniper Cocktail Lounge at Monte Carlo):

Juniper Cocktail Lounge will offer a special cocktail called the Power Play ($16) with Atlántico Private Cask Rum, Espresso, Coffee Liqueur, Cream, Edible gold and cocoa powder in the shape of the Golden Knights logo.

The Golden Knight (Mandarin Bar at Mandarin Oriental ):

This cocktail is served in a smoky carafe that you pour into a glass concealed beneath a knight’s helmet. It’s all served on a mini ice rink. It’s made with Toki Suntory Japanese whiskey, stirred with a dash of Sipsmith gin, Yellow Chartreuse, Aperol and ginger syrup to create a spirit driven cocktail that will get you ready for any game.

A post shared by Alena (@alena_besman) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:54pm PDT

“McFleury” (Born and Raised Las Vegas Bar):

This alcohol-infused milkshake takes inspiration from VGK goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. It’s a boozy blueberry milkshake with vanilla Crown Royal, Chambord, fresh berries and topped with whipped cream and Fruity Pebbles. The shake is only available during Golden Knights games.

Peanut butter hockey pucks (Bouchon Bakery at The Venetian):

Bouchon Bakery outside The Venetian Theater sells chocolate and peanut butter hockey pucks designed with the Golden Knight’s “V” crest. They go for $7 apiece.

Vegas Golden Knights Classic Collection (Ethel M Chocolates):

The box of chocolates comes in a Vegas Golden Knights box and is filled with assorted chocolates. Now through the end of the playoffs, when you buy two boxes, recieve one free with code VGKB2G1.

VGK pizza (Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill):

The VGK pizza served at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin was created with the help of one of the players.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt had a one-on-one pizza-making session with the master and created a pie topped with shrimp, basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños. It’s $15 or $25, depending on size. And if you present your ticket stub from any of the team’s home games, you can get it for 50 percent off.

Vegas Golden Knights Nachos (Nacho Daddy):

The pile of chips is topped with marinated filet mignon, provolone, yellow queso, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and pickled peppers at all three locations. A dollar from every purchase of the nachos will be donated to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

(Nacho Daddy)

Golden Knights Wine (Station Casinos):

With a Boarding Pass membership, you can claim a bottle of Golden Knights Wine after earning 100 base points. Find out more here.

The Golden Puck (CREAM Summerlin):

The Golden Puck includes double chocolate chip cookies, vanilla ice cream and gold glitter sprinkles! Receive 50 percent off your Golden Puck sandwich by wearing your VGK gear and posting a photo to social media.

A post shared by Downtown Summerlin (@downtownsummerlin) on Apr 11, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

Golden Knights Latte (Bruno’s Taco Bar):

Bruno’s Taco Bar can screen-print nearly any image onto a freshly-made latte. With four different Golden Knights designs, to choose from, you can get your caffeiene fix right alongside an espress-sized shot on fandom.

A post shared by Bruno's Taco Bar (@brunostacobar) on Mar 1, 2018 at 10:07am PST

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.