Vegas Golden Knights get approval for name trademark

Fans purchase official Golden Knights merchandise at the conclusion of a ceremony to unveil the Las Vegas' NHL expansion franchise's official team nickname, logos and colors on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016, at Toshiba Plaza, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Vegas Golden Knights will get to keep their nickname.

The NHL expansion team was successful in its appeal to have its name trademarked after the United States Patent and Trademark Office gave approval for the team to continue to use its name for identification and competition purposes.

However, it did not grant the same approval for the team to protect its logo on its merchandise and sportswear. That trademark request is suspended pending further appeal. But it won’t prevent the team from using the logos in selling jerseys, hats and T-shirts.

The team, which revealed its official name in a big public ceremony at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena back on Nov. 22, 2016, put out a statement on the issue, saying: “We are pleased with the progress in the Trademark Office as the trademark application process continues.”

Initially, the patent office denied the team’s trademark request in December, citing it might cause confusion with a college in New York that also had the Golden Knights nickname. The NHL expansion team appealed in early June and received its ruling late last Friday. Both “Vegas Golden Knights” and “Las Vegas Golden Knights” were approved for trademark registration.

As for trademarking clothing and merchandise, there is a rival application for “Las Vegas Black Knights” that still needs to be decided by the patent office examining attorneys and could remain in limbo for years. But there is nothing preventing the team from using and selling clothing with the Golden Knights’ team logo.

