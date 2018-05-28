Vegas Golden Knights, ‘Hamilton’ collide in historic face-off

Even in a city known for staging massive events, they’re two of the hottest tickets in years.

Hockey.

“Hamilton.”

So how do the Golden Knights, who host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, and the Broadway phenomenon, which begins local performances Tuesday, compare?

They have more in common than you might think.

“Hamilton’s” best deal: Forty seats for every performance are available for $10 each through a digital lottery.

Golden Knights’ best deal: Because the team agreed to take Minnesota’s Erik Haula in the expansion draft, the Wild threw in Alex Tuch as a bonus. (Suckers.)

•••

“Hamilton”: Plays at The Smith Center

Golden Knights: Play Reilly Smith to the right of center

•••

“Hamilton”: Has King George of England

Golden Knights: Have Deryk Engelland

•••

“Hamilton”: The king is defeated in Yorktown.

Golden Knights: The Kings were defeated in the first round.

•••

Golden Knights’ face-offs: Two sticks and a puck

“Hamilton’s” face-offs: Rap battles and guns

•••

“Hamilton”: Alexander Hamilton is “young, scrappy and hungry” and is eager “to prove that we’re worth more than anyone bargained for.”

Golden Knights: Ditto.

•••

“Hamilton”: Alexander repeatedly declares he’s “not throwing away my shot.”

Golden Knights: Marc-Andre Fleury throws away many, many shots.

•••

“Hamilton”: The show’s lyrics tickle the ears.

Golden Knights: Fleury also has been known to tickle an ear.

•••

“Hamilton” character who sounds like he’d make a great hockey player: Hercules Mulligan

Golden Knights player who sounds like he’d make a great “Hamilton” character: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

•••

“Hamilton’s” French speaker: Marquis de Lafayette

Golden Knights’ French speakers: Roughly 20 percent of the team

•••

“Hamilton”: Alexander was born in the Leeward Islands and has an affair with a woman named Maria.

Golden Knights: Malcolm Subban’s mother, Maria, was born in the Leeward Islands.

•••

Golden Knights: Jonathan Marchessault is from Cap-Rouge, Quebec, which translates to “Red Cape.”

“Hamilton”: King George wears a red cape.

•••

General responsible for many of the triumphs in “Hamilton”: George Washington

General manager responsible for many of the Golden Knights’ triumphs: George McPhee

•••

“Hamilton”: In the song “Right Hand Man,” Washington is “outgunned, outmanned, outnumbered, outplanned.”

Golden Knights: In the Stanley Cup Final, Washington is, well, you get the idea.

