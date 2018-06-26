Golden Knights/NHL

Vegas Golden Knights prospects serve meal at Catholic Charities

June 26, 2018 - 1:47 am
 

Vegas Golden Knights prospects took part on Monday serving meals to many in need in Southern Nevada.

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada welcomed the prospects and team staff members, who were taking part in the team’s second development camp. More than 1,000 men, women and children normally helped by Catholic Charities, got a chance to get up close with players who served the special free meal.

More than 75 community volunteers joined the Golden Knights in preparing and serving Parmesan meatball marinara, vegetables and bread pudding.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome the new additions of the Golden Knights to the Las Vegas Valley,” said Tom Roberts, CCSN’s president and CEO. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the players and staff taking the time out of their busy schedules to help their community.”

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada serves free meals 365 days a year and offers myriad social service programs for those in need, including food services, day and evening shelters, Meals on Wheels and housing assistance.

