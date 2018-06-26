Vegas Golden Knights prospects serve meal at Catholic Charities

Vegas Golden Knights prospects took part on Monday serving meals to many in need in Southern Nevada.

The Vegas Knight prospect Ben Jones serves a special free community meal to clients at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Monday, June 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights prospects and staff members have served a special free community meal to more than 1,000 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Clients enjoy their special free community meal at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Monday, June 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights prospects and staff members have served a special free community meal to more than 1,000 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Vegas Knight prospect Lucas Elvenes serves a special free community meal to clients at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Monday, June 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights prospects and staff members have served a special free community meal to more than 1,000 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Volunteers and the Vegas Knight prospects Martin Bodak, third left, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, center, and Reid Duke, right, prepare to serve a special free community meal to clients at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada on Monday, June 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. Vegas Golden Knights prospects and staff members have served a special free community meal to more than 1,000 of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable men, women and children. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada welcomed the prospects and team staff members, who were taking part in the team’s second development camp. More than 1,000 men, women and children normally helped by Catholic Charities, got a chance to get up close with players who served the special free meal.

More than 75 community volunteers joined the Golden Knights in preparing and serving Parmesan meatball marinara, vegetables and bread pudding.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome the new additions of the Golden Knights to the Las Vegas Valley,” said Tom Roberts, CCSN’s president and CEO. “We couldn’t be more grateful for the players and staff taking the time out of their busy schedules to help their community.”

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada serves free meals 365 days a year and offers myriad social service programs for those in need, including food services, day and evening shelters, Meals on Wheels and housing assistance.