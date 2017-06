Vegas Golden Knights schedule includes early 7-game homestand

Save the dates.

The Golden Knights’ schedule was released by the NHL on Thursday and includes a seven-game homestand in October among their 41 games at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights open their inaugural NHL regular season at Dallas on Oct. 6. The home opener is Oct. 10 against the Coyotes, followed by games against Detroit (Oct. 13), Boston (Oct. 15), Buffalo (Oct. 17), St. Louis (Oct. 21), Chicago (Oct. 24) and Colorado (Oct. 27).

Arizona and Vegas square off six times, and the Knights face Pacific Division rivals Anaheim, Calgary, Edmonton, Los Angeles, San Jose and Vancouver four times each.

Pittsburgh, which captured its second straight Stanley Cup this past season, visits Las Vegas on Dec. 14.

The Knights also have a seven-game homestand in February and will embark on six-game road trips starting in late October and late January.

Other key road dates include a trip to Nashville on Dec. 8, which will be a homecoming for forward James Neal, who was selected in the expansion draft Wednesday. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury returns to Pittsburgh on Feb. 6.

The Knights begin the preseason schedule Sept. 17 at Vancouver, the first of four consecutive road games. The team’s preseason home opener takes place Sept. 26 vs. Los Angeles.

Vegas Golden Knights

2017-18

Regular season schedule

OCTOBER:

Fri. Oct. 6 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 7 at Arizona, 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 10 vs. Arizona, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 13 vs. Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Oct. 15 vs. Boston, 4:00 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 17 vs. Buffalo, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 24 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 27 vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 30 at N.Y. Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Oct. 31 at N.Y. Rangers, 7:00 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Thu. Nov. 2 at Boston, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 4 at Ottawa, 2:00 p.m.

Mon. Nov. 6 at Toronto, 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 7 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 10 vs. Winnipeg, 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 14 at Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 16 at Vancouver, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Nov. 19 vs. Los Angeles, 5:00 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 22 at Anaheim, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Nov. 24 vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Nov. 25 at Arizona, 6:00 p.m.

Tue. Nov. 28 vs. Dallas, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Nov. 30 at Minnesota, 7:00 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Fri. Dec. 1 at Winnipeg, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 3 vs. Arizona, 5:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 5 vs. Anaheim, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Dec. 8 at Nashville, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 9 at Dallas, 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 12 vs. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 14 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 17 vs. Florida, 5:00 p.m.

Tue. Dec. 19 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 23 vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 27 at Anaheim, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Dec. 28 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 31 vs. Toronto, 12:00 p.m.

JANUARY:

Tue. Jan. 2 vs. Nashville, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 4 at St. Louis, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 5 at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 7 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Sat. Jan. 13 vs. Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 16 at Nashville, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 18 at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Jan. 19 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Jan. 21 at Carolina, 5:00 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 23 vs. Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Jan. 25 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Tue. Jan. 30 at Calgary, 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Thu. Feb. 1 at Winnipeg, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 2 at Minnesota, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 4, at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 6 at Pittsburgh, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 8 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Feb. 11 vs. Philadelphia, 5:00 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 13 vs. Chicago, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Feb. 15 vs. Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 17 vs. Montreal, 4:00 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 19 vs. Anaheim, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Feb. 21 vs. Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 23 vs. Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Mon. Feb. 26 at Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Tue. Feb. 27 vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m.

MARCH:

Fri. Mar. 2 vs. Ottawa, 7:00 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 4 at New Jersey, 5:00 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 6 at Columbus, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 8 at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 10 at Buffalo, 1:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 12 at Philadelphia, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 14 vs. New Jersey, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 16 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Sun. Mar. 18 vs. Calgary 1:00 p.m.

Tue. Mar. 20 vs. Vancouver, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Mar. 22 at San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 24 at Colorado, 1:00 p.m.

Mon. Mar. 26 vs. Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

Wed. Mar. 28 vs. Arizona, 7:00 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 30 vs. St. Louis, 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Mar. 31 vs. San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

APRIL:

Tue. Apr. 3 at Vancouver, 7:00 p.m.

Thu. Apr. 5 at Edmonton, 7:00 p.m.

Sat. Apr. 7 at Calgary, 8:00 p.m.

