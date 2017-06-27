Vegas Golden Knights ship defenseman Marc Methot to Dallas

Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot (3) takes down Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the third period of game six of the Eastern Conference final in the NHL Stanley Cup hockey playoffs in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

The shedding of players from the Golden Knights’ expansion draft roster continued Monday as defenseman Marc Methot was traded to the Dallas Stars.

In return, the Knights received Dallas’ second-round pick in the 2020 entry draft and goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who the Stars selected in the seventh round Saturday (No. 194 overall). The Knights confirmed the transaction, but there was no comment from general manager George McPhee.

Methot, 32, who was taken from the Ottawa Senators in last week’s expansion draft, had 12 points for the Senators last season. The Knights selected center Cody Eakin as an expansion pick from the Stars.

Methot becomes the third defenseman to be traded. Trevor van Riemsdyk and David Schlemko were dealt last Thursday to Carolina and Montreal, respectively.

Ferguson, 18, played for the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League last season. In 31 games, he had a goals-against average of 2.74 and a save percentage of .922.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.