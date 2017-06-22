Vegas Golden Knights trade 2 defensemen

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) in the first period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Golden Knights general manager George McPhee continues to wheel and deal.

The morning after unveiling their inaugural roster, the Knights on Thursday traded defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk and David Schlemko in separate deals with Carolina and Montreal.

Van Riemsdyk and a seventh-round draft pick are headed to the Hurricanes in exchange for a second-round draft pick. The 25-year-old played for the Chicago Blackhawks last season, posting five goals and 11 assists.

Schlemko, 30, was shipped to the Canadiens for a fifth-round draft pick. He played for the San Jose Sharks last season and finished with two goals and 18 points in 62 games.

