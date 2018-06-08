Vegas Golden Knights will not participate in postseason celebration

The Golden Knights have decided to not participate in a parade or postseason celebration after falling to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final Thursday.

Golden Knights players react after losing in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights players react after losing in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights have decided to not participate in a parade or postseason celebration after falling to the Washington Capitals in the Stanley Cup Final Thursday.

Team spokesman Eric Tosi confirmed Friday during the team’s exit day that the Knights declined to take part. The team had previously distanced themselves during the Final from plans by the city of Las Vegas and Clark County to hold a parade.

The Knights dropped the final four games of the Final to the Capitals after winning Game 1, losing the Game 5 clincher, 4-3, at T-Mobile Arena.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.