Vegas Junior Golden Knights player Emily Kline receives scholarship

Odyssey Charter High School graduate Emily Kline was awarded the Vegas Junior Golden Knights inaugural Mark Workman Scholarship, the organization announced Thursday.

Kline, 17, played for the Junior Knights Varsity D3 team this past season and recorded three assists in 14 games while serving as an alternate captain. She will attend Arizona State and has committed to play for the school’s women’s club hockey team.

The Mark Workman Scholarship is awarded to a senior in the Junior Golden Knights program “who best exemplifies passion, sportsmanship, team play, work ethic, discipline, community service and academic achievement,” according to the organization. It is named after late Knights amateur scout Mark Workman, who died Feb. 14, 2018, from cancer.

