Washington Capitals’ Stanley Cup parade set for Tuesday

Fans gather outside Capital One Arena at a viewing party for Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Washington Capitals fans celebrate in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The Capitals won the Stanley Cup. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Members of the Washington Capitals pose with the Stanley Cup after the Capitals defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The Capitals won the Stanley Cup. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON — The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history.

The team announced details of the parade and rally Friday shortly before players, coaches and staff returned from their clinching Game 5 victory in Las Vegas. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern at Constitution and 17th Streets NW and move east to pass the Washington Monument to the National Mall at 7th Street where a stage will be set up.

On Tuesday, June 12th, 2018, the Washington Capitals will celebrate winning the 2018 #StanleyCup Championship with a parade in downtown Washington, D,C. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/T40j9y3MWg — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 8, 2018

For a city known for parades, inaugural and otherwise, it’s the first for a championship team in the major four North American professional sports leagues since the NFL’s Redskins in 1992.

The team is encouraging fans to take public transportation and bring plenty of water.