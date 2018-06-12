Washington celebrates NHL champion Caps with massive parade

The Stanley Cup-champion Capitals will celebrate the city’s first major four pro sports championship in 26 years with a parade down Constitution Avenue this morning.

Washington Capitals NHL hockey team fans cheer during a victory parade and rally at The National Mall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

With the U.S. Capitol in the background, hockey fans gather on the National Mall ahead of a victory parade and rally for the Washington Capitals in celebration of winning the Stanley Cup, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Washington Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie waves while holding his daughter Lyla Oshie during a Stanley Cup NHL hockey victory parade, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Fans gather on the steps of the National Archives Building as they wait to watch the Washington Capitals NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Washington DC Metropolitan Police Officer Aminata Jallow, right, stops to pose for a photo with Delana Shifflett, left, and her son Chase Shifflett, center, along the Washington Capitals NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade route on Constitution Ave., along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Fans react to seeing members of the Washington Capitals hockey team during the Stanley Cup victory parade route along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Washington Capitals NHL hockey team left wing Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, reacts to the crowd during a victory parade and rally at The National Mall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8), from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup during a victory celebration, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin, left, from Russia, holds up the Stanley Cup during the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup parade and rally at the National Mall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Fans cheers the Washington Capitals NHL hockey Stanley Cup championship team during a victory parade and rally at The National Mall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

A fan carries a home-made Stanley Cup made of mostly empty beer cans as people begin to arrive for the Washington Capitals Stanley Cup victory parade on Constitution Ave., along the National Mall in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Fans cheers the Washington Capitals NHL hockey Stanley Cup championship team during a victory parade and rally at The National Mall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Washington Capitals NHL hockey team left wing Alex Ovechkin, from Russia, holds up and kisses the Stanley Cup during a victory parade and rally at The National Mall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Washington Capitals NHL hockey team fans cheer during a victory parade and rally at The National Mall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Fans cheers the Washington Capitals NHL Stanley Cup Championship hockey team during a victory parade and rally at The National Mall, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74), left, kisses the Stanley Cup held by teammate defenseman Michal Kempny (6), of the Czech Republic, as they wait to take the stage for the Stanley Cup victory celebration in Washington, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

It’s the first sports parade in Washington since the NFL’s Redskins in 1992. Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and his teammates will travel from 17th to 7th on Constitution to a rally on the National Mall by the afternoon.

They’ll be joined by four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the D.C. Air National Guard who will perform a flyover about 25 minutes in. Season-ticket holders who have remained from the team’s eight-win inaugural season in 1974-75, high school marching bands and the D.C. fire department pipes and drums will be among those participating in the parade.