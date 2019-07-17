Watch ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ segment featuring Golden Knights
The Golden Knights hosted Doron Coldwell, a 13-year-old Las Vegas who’s battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma,
Golden Knights fans can watch Marc-Andre Fleury and the rest of the team make a young man’s day — if they’re prepared to be emotional.
ESPN released a “My Wish” segment featuring the Knights and 13-year-old Las Vegan Doron Coldwell on Wednesday. Coldwell, who has battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma, was a part of the team for a day for the series, which was created thanks to a partnership between ESPN and Make-A-Wish.
During his busy day Coldwell saw his name on MGM Grand’s videoboard, received his own locker at City National Arena and practiced stopping shots with Fleury.
With the four-time All-Star’s help, Coldwell was able save shots from Max Pacioretty, Reilly Smith, Cody Eakin and finished his skate with a victory lap.
Check out the video above.
