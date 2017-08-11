Wayne Gretzky believes Golden Knights will be successful on and off ice

The Hockey Hall of Famer likes the direction general manager George McPhee is taking the expansion team and he’s impressed with owner Bill Foley.

Former NHL star Wayne Gretzky takes the stage during the 2017 NHL Awards and Expansion Draft at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Las Vegas. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Great One thinks the Golden Knights can be pretty good.

In a recent interview on the NHL Network, Wayne Gretzky was asked about the league’s newest team and the impact it can have on hockey in the Southwest.

“Well, first of all, you’ve got to have good ownership and it looks like they have strong, good, solid ownership,” Gretzky said Wednesday. “Then they have to have good leadership, and Murray Craven is a tremendous man and I know he understands the importance of youth hockey in the area. He’s gonna do everything he can to expand and grow youth hockey in Vegas and in the surrounding area.

“Then you have to have a workaholic general manager, and I think George McPhee’s record speaks for itself. What he’s done in the past and how hard he works and how dedicated he is to making his teams the best teams that they can be.

“You know, now that I’m back in that division with Edmonton, I hope they don’t get too good. I do pull for people who are good people and it is a good organization.”

Gretzky, who was traded from the Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings 25 years ago this week, said it would be smart for the Knights to look at past formulas for success and try applying them to their operation.

“We stole Mr. Ed Snider’s blueprint in Philadelphia. …He wrote a book about [how] you can’t have gimmicks, you can’t give away cars and you can’t give away prizes,” he said. “The way to attract people is A, you have to have a good team, and B, most importantly, you have to have players that want to be out in the community and understand that youth hockey is important.

“You have to grow the sport. So, we stole the blueprint of the Philadelphia Flyers in LA and hopefully, I’m sure the Vegas organization is gonna do the same thing.”

Road trip

The Golden Knights are hitting the road.

A group of selected players, coaches, team executives and owner Bill Foley will spend next week promoting the team in Utah, Idaho and Montana beginning Tuesday. The tour, which is called “Vegas Road Trip” is reaching areas that will be part of the team’s television coverage on AT&T SportsNet.

First stop will be in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho Tuesday. Then it’s on to Whitefish, Montana, on Wednesday; Bozeman, Montana, on Friday; and wrapping up in Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday. There will be clinics, meet-and-greet opportunities and giveaways at all four stops.

“Once the season begins, our players will be very active in the Las Vegas area and participate in numerous community appearances and charitable events in our market,” team president Kerry Bubolz said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for our players to visit other cities that we may not be able to reach during the season.”

AT&T-Cox/CenturyLink update

Foley said progress is being made in the negotiations between AT&T SportsNet and Cox Communications to get the network on the cable company’s system.

“It’s good,” Foley said. “There’s been some good back-and-forth discussions. They’ve had some productive talks and they’re continuing to talk.”

Foley said he’s not worried about the two sides reaching a deal in time for the Knights’ inaugural NHL season, which opens Oct. 6 in Dallas.

“I talked to the AT&T people and they’re very confident of working out a deal with Cox,” he said.

As for CenturyLink, a company spokesman issued the following statement: “CenturyLink and AT&T SportsNet continue to discuss the potential carriage of the AT&T SportsNet service on Prism TV in Nevada. We hope to reach an agreement soon.”

Announcing teams

Foley said the Knights have settled on their broadcast teams for both television and radio and an announcement could come as early as Monday.

He wouldn’t say who will be calling the games on Fox Sports Radio 1340 AM and AT&T SportsNet but he said he was happy with the selections.

“I think the fans will be very pleased with the announcers we selected,” he said.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Steve Carp at scarp@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2913. Follow @stevecarprj on Twitter.