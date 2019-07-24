86°F
Golden Knights/NHL

What it takes to be a Golden Knights Golden Ace

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019
 

Do you know what it takes to become a member of the Vegas Golden Aces?

The Golden Knights recently held auditions for the 2019-20 season. On Wednesday, the team tweeted a video that highlights the process of becoming a Golden Ace.

VGK Cast Manager, Jonas Shumpert, said the girls were put through a fitness activity with one of the team’s personal trainers, Sarah.

“She taught the girls about working together in groups. About self-worth, about appearance, about how to hold yourself. Strength. Stability. And everything like that.”

Then the girls were put through a rigorous training course on choreography. They had to learn the movements at home from the VGK Cast Instagram page and then demonstrate their skills during the audition.

During day 2, the girls had to participate in 3-on-3 interviews with the judges.

“They each had to come up, introduce themselves, and tell us why they wanted to be a Golden Ace. And also articulate in the best form possible what it means to be a Vegas Golden Ace,” Shumpert said.

Following two hours of deliberation, the team announced the members of the 2019-2020 Golden Aces.

“I’m so grateful, so overwhelmed, excited, to have the opportunity to come back for a second year with the best fans in the NHL, and be apart of the VGK family for another year,” Golden Ace Amber B said. “I just can’t even put it into words.”

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505.

