What it takes to be a Golden Knights Golden Ace — VIDEO

Do you know what it takes to become a member of the Vegas Golden Aces?

The 2019-2020 VGK Golden Aces (@VGKCast/Instagram)

The Golden Knights recently held auditions for the 2019-20 season. On Wednesday, the team tweeted a video that highlights the process of becoming a Golden Ace.

It takes a lot to be a Golden Ace 💃 This is how the 2019-20 team was picked! pic.twitter.com/h3797qPBdP — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 24, 2019

VGK Cast Manager, Jonas Shumpert, said the girls were put through a fitness activity with one of the team’s personal trainers, Sarah.

“She taught the girls about working together in groups. About self-worth, about appearance, about how to hold yourself. Strength. Stability. And everything like that.”

Then the girls were put through a rigorous training course on choreography. They had to learn the movements at home from the VGK Cast Instagram page and then demonstrate their skills during the audition.

Today we’re holding part one of our Golden Aces auditions 💃 Good luck to all! 😄 pic.twitter.com/qt1suyvKTP — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 16, 2019

What’s an audition without a little square dancin’? 🤠 Can we get a “yeeeeeehaw!” pic.twitter.com/8yEQw0te7k — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 17, 2019

Day One of Golden Aces auditions is complete! See you tomorrow when we narrow down the squad 😁 pic.twitter.com/YFDwAdtIqo — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 17, 2019

During day 2, the girls had to participate in 3-on-3 interviews with the judges.

It’s the second day of Golden Aces auditions and we’re starting the day with group interviews 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Krn9ve8vLD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 17, 2019

“They each had to come up, introduce themselves, and tell us why they wanted to be a Golden Ace. And also articulate in the best form possible what it means to be a Vegas Golden Ace,” Shumpert said.

Following two hours of deliberation, the team announced the members of the 2019-2020 Golden Aces.

“I’m so grateful, so overwhelmed, excited, to have the opportunity to come back for a second year with the best fans in the NHL, and be apart of the VGK family for another year,” Golden Ace Amber B said. “I just can’t even put it into words.”

