What people are saying about Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final

Ed Graney, @edgraney
James Neal, who had an earlier chance turned away, opens scoring at 7:58 of the first with wrister past Holtby.
VGK 1, Capitals 0. #RJnow
— Ed Graney (@edgraney) May 31, 2018
Greg Beacham, @gregbeacham
Oh boy, Evgeny Kuznetsov gets plastered into the boards on a high hit by Vegas' Brayden McNabb. Washington's top scorer gets up and goes straight to the dressing room.
— Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) May 31, 2018
Steve Carp, @stevecarprj
Eller all alone, no one picks him up and he buries it to tie it 1-1 at 17:27.
— Steve Carp (@stevecarprj) May 31, 2018
Pierre LeBrun, @PierreVLeBrun
Ovechkin on the one-timer, PP goal Caps, costly penalty by Tuch, and it's 2-1 for the visitors. Strong response from the Caps after Vegas took it to them early in this game.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 31, 2018
Dan Rosen, @drosennhl
Brooks Orpik. Goal. Not kidding. His first goal since the 2015-16 season. It's 3-1 Caps.
— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 31, 2018
Frank Seravalli, @frank_seravalli
Brooks Orpik's last goal (regular season or playoffs) was on Feb. 26, 2016 – otherwise known as 117 days before Vegas was even awarded an #NHL franchise.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 31, 2018
Dave Goucher, @DavidCGoucher
Huuuuuge power play goal by Shea Theodore late in the second period gets the #GoldenKnights within one, making it 3-2. #GoKnightsGo
— Dave Goucher (@DavidCGoucher) May 31, 2018
NHL Public Relations, @PR_NHL
Reilly Smith (3-16—19 in 17 GP) collected an assist in the second period to move into a tie with Jonathan Marchessault (8-11—19 in 17 GP) for the team lead in playoff scoring. #NHLStats #StanleyCup #WSHvsVGK pic.twitter.com/r6YlRnoaMU
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 31, 2018
Isabelle Khurshudyan, @ikhurshudyan
Bad, meet worse. Eller for hooking. VGK will have a five-on-three for 1:09.
— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 31, 2018
David Schoen, @DavidSchoenLVRJ
Capitals kill off the 5-on-3 disadvantage. Big moment in the game/series.
13:00 left 3rd: WSH 3, VGK 2
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) May 31, 2018
Michael Russo, @RussoHockey
Save of the millennium
— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) May 31, 2018
Adnan Virk, ESPN, @adnanESPN
Save of the playoffs! #holtby #caps
— Adnan Virk, ESPN (@adnanESPN) May 31, 2018
NHL, @NHL
The @Capitals take Game 2 of the #StanleyCup Final in fine fashion. pic.twitter.com/CkLGSh6lQD
— NHL (@NHL) May 31, 2018
Japers’ Rink, @JapersRink
The Washington Capitals have won a game in the Stanley Cup Final.
I’ve waited a long time to type that, fam. A loooong time.
— Japers' Rink (@JapersRink) May 31, 2018
Washington Capitals, @Capitals
THE WASHINGTON CAPITALS HAVE WON THEIR FIRST STANLEY CUP FINAL GAME IN TEAM HISTORY!#CapsKnights Game 2 FINAL SCORE powered by @Alarmdotcom :#Caps 3 – Knights 2 #ALLCAPS
Series tied 1-1 pic.twitter.com/iqgRQHZnXj
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 31, 2018
Compiled by Justin Emerson Review-Journal