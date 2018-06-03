What people are saying about Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

What the media and fans were saying on Twitter on Saturday about Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final:
Lynda Carter @RealLyndaCarter
Can’t express how happy I am to see my @Capitals in the #StanleyCup finals!! #ALLCAPS
Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ
Sting and Shaggy obviously destroy Lil’ Jon. Guessing VGK fans would rather win the series than the pregame entertainment title
Helene Elliott @helenenothelen
In Vegas it was Michael Buffer and ‘Let’s get ready to rumble.’ Here, will it be, ‘Let’s get ready to buy a vowel’?
Steve McInelly @stevemcomedy
Pat Sajak? That’s cute, we have Lil John, Blink 182, Golden Pipes, Michael Buffer and a city full of stars! #GoKnightsGo #VGK #NHL #WINCITY
Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun
No goal, Fleury decked on the play by Smith-Pelly. And in a year when it’s hard to ever tell what goalie interference is, this was the easiest call of the entire season
Patrick Everson @Covers_Vegas
Is it me or is Vegas constantly misconnecting on easy passes and completely whiffing on shots? Seems like a lot of that in Games 2 and 3.
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
I’d listen to Doc Emrick call The Tortoise & the Hare.
R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson
Mike Milbury said a team was “eliminating time and space” and I have to say that sounds so much cooler without the proper context.
Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ
People love to evaluate games just based on final score, but Fleury may be having one of his best performances of the playoffs in a game the Golden Knights trail 2-0.
Ed Graney @edgraney
Wow … Shea Theodore..skating like you might at the Christmas rink with some hot coco…
Totally unaware, forces Fleury to come out and we are 4-on-4 after penalty…
Las Vegas Locally @LasVegasLocally
All the corruption and degeneracy of our nation’s capital seems to be wearing down the Good Guys.
Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann
You can find terrible NBA referees, uninformed MLB umpires, and part-time NFL officials, but if you want amateurs whose shoddiness always appears when it really matters, the NHL is unbeatable. Just sent a Knight to the box because a Cap tripped a Cap #FireThemMidGame
Justin Emerson @J15Emerson
Shea Theodore needs a hug
Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski
Shea Theodore has been a special kind of terrible this game, almost like he’s trying to disappoint someone who pulled his name in the GWG pool or something …
Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ
NHL PR will bring the players of the game for both teams to the podium for press conferences. Guesses: VGK-Fleury. Wash-Theodore
Arnold M. Knightly @KNIGHTLYGRIND
After cruising through the playoffs, let’s see how the @GoldenKnights respond to getting punched in the mouth
Eric Hilt FOX5 @ericmhilt
At least Las Vegans don’t think Pat Sajak is cool
Scott Van Pelt @notthefakeSVP
Can’t wait to be in the building Monday night.