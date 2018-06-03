What people are saying about Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final

What the media and fans were saying on Twitter on Saturday about Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) and Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) fall on top of Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena in Washington on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lynda Carter @RealLyndaCarter

Can’t express how happy I am to see my @Capitals in the #StanleyCup finals!! #ALLCAPS

Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ

Sting and Shaggy obviously destroy Lil’ Jon. Guessing VGK fans would rather win the series than the pregame entertainment title

Helene Elliott @helenenothelen

In Vegas it was Michael Buffer and ‘Let’s get ready to rumble.’ Here, will it be, ‘Let’s get ready to buy a vowel’?

Steve McInelly @stevemcomedy

Pat Sajak? That’s cute, we have Lil John, Blink 182, Golden Pipes, Michael Buffer and a city full of stars! #GoKnightsGo #VGK #NHL #WINCITY

Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun

No goal, Fleury decked on the play by Smith-Pelly. And in a year when it’s hard to ever tell what goalie interference is, this was the easiest call of the entire season

Patrick Everson @Covers_Vegas

Is it me or is Vegas constantly misconnecting on easy passes and completely whiffing on shots? Seems like a lot of that in Games 2 and 3.

Darren Rovell @darrenrovell

I’d listen to Doc Emrick call The Tortoise & the Hare.

R.J. Anderson @r_j_anderson

Mike Milbury said a team was “eliminating time and space” and I have to say that sounds so much cooler without the proper context.

Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ

People love to evaluate games just based on final score, but Fleury may be having one of his best performances of the playoffs in a game the Golden Knights trail 2-0.

Ed Graney @edgraney

Wow … Shea Theodore..skating like you might at the Christmas rink with some hot coco…

Totally unaware, forces Fleury to come out and we are 4-on-4 after penalty…

Las Vegas Locally @LasVegasLocally

All the corruption and degeneracy of our nation’s capital seems to be wearing down the Good Guys.

Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann

You can find terrible NBA referees, uninformed MLB umpires, and part-time NFL officials, but if you want amateurs whose shoddiness always appears when it really matters, the NHL is unbeatable. Just sent a Knight to the box because a Cap tripped a Cap #FireThemMidGame

Justin Emerson @J15Emerson

Shea Theodore needs a hug

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

Shea Theodore has been a special kind of terrible this game, almost like he’s trying to disappoint someone who pulled his name in the GWG pool or something …

Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ

NHL PR will bring the players of the game for both teams to the podium for press conferences. Guesses: VGK-Fleury. Wash-Theodore

Arnold M. Knightly @KNIGHTLYGRIND

After cruising through the playoffs, let’s see how the @GoldenKnights respond to getting punched in the mouth

Eric Hilt FOX5 @ericmhilt

At least Las Vegans don’t think Pat Sajak is cool

Scott Van Pelt @notthefakeSVP

Can’t wait to be in the building Monday night.