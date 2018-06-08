What people are saying about Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final

The Stanley Cup, @StanleyCup
I’ll be in the building on Thursday.
— The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) June 5, 2018
Adam Hill, @AdamHillLVRJ
There is a massive amount of red in this building. Looks like Caps fans are expecting the series to end tonight #Game5
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) June 8, 2018
Mike Zeisberger, @Zeisberger
Chants of "C-A-P-S, #Caps Caps Caps" starting in the top corner of T-Mobile Arena. #goldenknights
— Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) June 8, 2018
Justin Emerson, @J15Emerson
The Golden Knights have not held the lead since the Capitals tied Game 2 in the first period. After one period of Game 5 that is 182:33 of ice time#StanleyCup #ALLCAPS #VegasBorn
— Justin Emerson (@J15Emerson) June 8, 2018
Ed Graney, @edgraney
End of 1 in Game 5: VGK 0, Capitals 0.
SOG (unofficial): Capitals 10, VGK 7.#RJnow
— Ed Graney (@edgraney) June 8, 2018
Steve Carp, @stevecarprj
Engelland caught deep, Caps quickly transition and Vrana beats Fleury for 1-0 lead. Wilson with the quick outlet pass to spring him.
— Steve Carp (@stevecarprj) June 8, 2018
Rachel Nichols, @Rachel__Nichols
Gooooooaaaaaaaallllllllll#ALLCAPS
— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 8, 2018
Greg Wyshynski, @wyshynski
Not done yet! The Knights get a deflection by Holtby! 1-1
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 8, 2018
Vegas Golden Knights, @GoldenKnights
GOAAAAAALLLL!!!
Schmidt sends one in from the point
It hits off a skate and goes in…. we don't know whose skate yet but YAY!!!
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 8, 2018
Pierre LeBrun, @PierreVLeBrun
Ovechkin on the one-timer, from his office, 2-1 Caps.
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 8, 2018
Dan Rosen, @drosennhl
Alex Ovechkin now has the most goals by a Capitals' player scored in one postseason (15). John Carlson now has the most career points by a Capitals' defenseman in the playoffs (55).
— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) June 8, 2018
David Schoen, @DavidSchoenLVRJ
GOAL. Tatar redirects the Miller shot/pass as Perron gets dumped into the net by Djoos. Might be Tatar's goal. Might be Perron's. Either way we're tied…unless it's overturned.
7:04 left 2nd: VGK 2, WSH 2
— David Schoen 📰🗞🏒 (@DavidSchoenLVRJ) June 8, 2018
Darren Dreger, @DarrenDreger
After review. Goal stands. 2-2.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 8, 2018
David Pagnotta, @TheFourthPeriod
Vegas makes it 3-2 and all hell breaks loose behind Holtby
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 8, 2018
Ben Gotz, @BenSGotz
Reilly Smith scores on the PP and the @GoldenKnights take a 3-2 lead with 28 seconds left in the second #StanleyCup
— Ben Gotz (@BenSGotz) June 8, 2018
Dave Cokin, @davecokin
This whole period has been off the charts.
— Dave Cokin (@davecokin) June 8, 2018
NHL Public Relations, @PR_NHL
The @GoldenKnights have a 3-2 lead following a second period which featured five combined goals.
They are 10-0 in the 2018 #StanleyCup Playoffs when leading after 40 minutes. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/nZHrMTqxRL
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 8, 2018
Richard Deitsch, @richarddeitsch
This is a thrilling hockey game.
— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 8, 2018
Scott Burnside, @OvertimeScottB
Vegas on their heels a bit through the first of the half of the third and the Caps tie it on a great Devante Smith-Pelly play going skate to stick (again) and scoring as he's falling to the ice.
— Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) June 8, 2018
Japers’ Rink, @JapersRink
Devante Smythe-Pelly
— Japers' Rink (@JapersRink) June 8, 2018
Isabelle Khurshudyan, @ikhurshudyan
Eller. It's 4-3.
— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) June 8, 2018
Bruce Arthur, @bruce_arthur
The Capitals banished all the demons
— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 8, 2018
Down Goes Brown, @DownGoesBrown
Can't even imagine what it would be like to be a Caps fan right now. This must be unbearable.
— Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) June 8, 2018
Pierre LeBrun, @PierreVLeBrun
What's another 5:42 minutes to go for a Washington Capitals organization that's waited 44 years for this, right?
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 8, 2018
Adam Hill, @AdamHillLVRJ
Fleury is off for an extra attacker with 204 left. Timeout is called
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) June 8, 2018
Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy
The city that has no clocks in the casinos has a broken clock in final minute of Stanley Cup
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 8, 2018
Bill Simmons, @BillSimmons
The clock disappearing in Vegas is just too on brand
— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) June 8, 2018
Steve Carp, @stevecarprj
The clock has struck midnight on the Golden Knights' amazing run at 8:06 p.m. as the Washington Capitals are your 2018 Stanley Cup champions. Final score: Caps 4, Knights 3.
— Steve Carp (@stevecarprj) June 8, 2018
Washington Capitals, @Capitals
THE WASHINGTON CAPITALS ARE THE 2018 #STANLEYCUP CHAMPIONS! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/QNrMYcleBi
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 8, 2018
Vegas Golden Knights, @GoldenKnights
THANK YOU fans for being a part of this incredible inaugural season.
THANK YOU Vegas for welcoming us to our home. pic.twitter.com/dwjvke7Aqq
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 8, 2018