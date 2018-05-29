What people are saying about Golden Knights-Capitals Game 1

What they’re saying
NHL, @NHL
No one does entertainment like Vegas does.
How about that pregame show? #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dpB74S46st
— NHL (@NHL) May 29, 2018
Adam Hill, @AdamHillLVRJ
Power play goal was obviously great for VGK, but they are winning with their defensive work. Caps having all kinds of trouble in the neutral zone and getting no offensive zone time when they do get there. Just 1 shut in 11 minutes #CupFinal
— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) May 29, 2018
Todd Dewey, @tdewey33
@GoldenKnights Colin Miller closed at 60-1 @LVSuperBook to score first goal #StanleyCupPlayoffs #RJNow
— Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) May 29, 2018
Charlotte Wilder, @TheWilderThings
William Karlsson scored 18 goals in 3 years with the Blue Jackets and tonight he scored his 50th of the year for Vegas
— Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) May 29, 2018
Pierre LeBrun, @PierreVLeBrun
Entertaining opening period of the Cup final. With all the double off-days in this series, might actually have a chance to sustain some of that pace perhaps
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 29, 2018
Chris Peters, @chrismpeters
I’ll take six more games just like this, thank you.
— Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) May 29, 2018
Greg Wyshynski, @wyshynski
(This game hit the over in the second period. This has been your down low hockey wagering update)
— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) May 29, 2018
Frank Seravalli, @frank_seravalli
This game is bananas. Carlson was almost caught in a brutal spot, ends up scoring beautiful goal off slick pass from T.J. Oshie. All tied again.
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 29, 2018
Ed Graney, @edgraney
They're going to give that goal to Tom Wilson, but it was Fleury who kicked into puck into the net.
Ovi with the assist.
And it's 4-3 Capitals at 1:10 of the third.#RJnow
— Ed Graney (@edgraney) May 29, 2018
Isabelle Khurshudyan, @ikhurshudyan
Ryan freaking Reaves. 4-4.
— Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) May 29, 2018
Bruce Arthur, @bruce_arthur
Hockey in Vegas really IS fun
— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) May 29, 2018
Dan Rosen, @drosennhl
Tomas Nosek with the one-timer from the right side and it's 5-4 Vegas with 10:16 remaining in the third period. Unreal pass by Shea Theodore that probably should never make it through the slot to set it up.
— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 29, 2018
Richard Deitsch, @richarddeitsch
This hockey game is all loads of fun. And one of the greatest stories in sports continues.
— Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) May 29, 2018
David Pagnotta, @TheFourthPeriod
Vegas scores in the empty, will win 6-4. What a Game 1 this has been.
— David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 29, 2018
Vegas Golden Knights, @GoldenKnights
THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS TAKE A 1-0 SERIES LEAD IN THE
STANLEY
CUP
FINAL#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/Ccc2KWcBA7
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 29, 2018
Steve Carp, @stevecarprj
Nosek seals it with an empty netter and 2.7 left. Knights will hold on and win Game 1, 6-4. This is going to be a crazy series.
— Steve Carp (@stevecarprj) May 29, 2018
Darren Dreger, @DarrenDreger
Hair on fire hockey introduces the Stanley Cup final to Las Vegas. I’m happy to see more of it as this series moves on. 1-0 VGK.
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 29, 2018
Elias Sports Bureau, @EliasSports
Game 1 between Vegas and Washington was the first game in Stanley Cup Final history that featured four lead changes.
— Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) May 29, 2018
ESPN Stats & Info, @ESPNStatsInfo
It's over in Vegas – Golden Knights take Game 1.
The last 6 teams to win Game 1 have won the Stanley Cup…
The last team to win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final but lose the series was the 2011 Canucks (lost to the Bruins). pic.twitter.com/XohJXgB9wy
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 29, 2018
Vegas Golden Knights, @GoldenKnights
13 down
3 to go
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 29, 2018
Compiled by Justin Emerson Review-Journal