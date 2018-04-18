Golden Knights/NHL

What people are saying about the Golden Knights’ series sweep

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2018 - 12:38 pm
 

What the media is saying about the Golden Knights after sweeping the Los Angeles Kings:

Greg Wyshynski, ESPN senior writer

I figured the Golden Knights could win the first round of the playoffs, no matter who the opponent was. That it ended up being the Kings gave me pause for a moment, before it was obvious that the way the Knights roll their lines vs. the relative lack of depth for L.A. meant we would see an expansion team in Round 2.

Can Vegas win the Stanley Cup? Sure. Every team that’s 12 wins away from hoisting the Holy Grail has a chance, and few teams exhibit the cohesive play and depth of the Knights’ lineup. Will they win the Stanley Cup? If this is craps, I’m betting the “Don’t Pass” line. The remaining potential opponents en route to the Cup — the San Jose Sharks, Predators and Jets — can match the Knights’ firepower and their speed. In the case of the Predators and Sharks, they can deploy defensive assets to slow the Jonathan Marchessault line, which has been Vegas’ primary offensive engine.

But beyond that … the house money has been spent. The Knights could go from being a carefree team with no expectations and nothing to play for to one with a realistic shot at a championship. There aren’t a ton of rings in that room, outside of Fleury. Does the mindset that got the Golden Knights here change the closer they get to the ultimate prize for any NHL player?

Kevin Allen, USA Today:

Every player, coach and member of management came from somewhere else. Everyone performed this season as if they had a chip on their shoulder because their previous team deemed them expendable. Every game, the Golden Knights had someone on the roster who previously played for that night’s opponent and had a special reason to beat that team. That attitude fueled a unified effort to play every game with passion and purpose. The feeling that everyone had something to prove has now carried into the playoffs. It is working even better.

Adam Kirshner, SB Nation:

The lone goal-scorer in Game 4 was Brayden McNabb, the Knights’ expansion draft pick from the Kings last summer. He has 12 goals in 314 career regular-season games and had none in eight playoff games entering Tuesday, but here he was, sticking a one-timer past Jonathan Quick to give the Knights the most consequential goal in their young history.

There’s no historic precedent for what they’ve done. Their 66.4 point percentage in the regular season was 17 points better than any other expansion team since the league grew to something resembling its modern membership in 1967-68. Really, Vegas has been better than any first-year expansion squad in the history of the major North American professional sports leagues, period. This was true before they took the ice in the playoffs.

At this stage, though, what’s surprising about any of this? It’s almost impossible to win an NHL division, as the Knights did in the Pacific, on nothing but smoke and mirrors. The underlying stats never suggested that they did that, anyway. Of the league’s 31 teams in the regular season, Vegas was No. 8 in share of even-strength scoring chances and No. 10 in share of total shot attempts.

Curtis Zupke, Los Angeles Times:

They took those last steps over the bench, weary with disbelief. Drew Doughty skated by himself back to the Kings end, his teammates slowly behind him in tow.

A post-playoff series handshake line as the losing team is not what the Kings planned at this stage of the season. Neither was scoring three goals in four games against a team that didn’t exist a year ago. That’s what the Kings will ponder for another lost offseason after a 1-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night that swept them out of the first round.

… Asked how long it will sting, (defenseman Alec) Martinez was short.

“All summer,” Martinez said. “Losing sucks. There’s no way around it.”

Ryan Dadoun, Rotoworld:

Marc-Andre Fleury was Vegas’ best player in the series and arguably has been the best goaltender so far in the postseason, but he had a 3.02 GAA in 2016-17 in the regular season and while he did step up during the 2017 playoffs when the Penguins needed him, he wasn’t used at all in the Stanley Cup Final. In fact, the Penguins had become so committed to the younger Matt Murray, that Pittsburgh gave Vegas a 2020 second round pick in exchange for the guarantee that the Golden Knights would take Fleury’s contract in the expansion draft.

Think about that, Pittsburgh surrendered a decent asset to Vegas just to make sure that the Golden Knights would take him. And now Fleury has provided Vegas with two shutouts in the first round.

Vegas is the first team to advance in the 2018 playoffs. They’ll get a chance to rest while we ponder the question: Just how far can this expansion team go?

Iain MacIntyre, SportsNet Canada:

Imagine putting another hockey team – an ice hockey team – in the desert and plopping it down behind the casinos on the Las Vegas Strip.

Imagine stocking it with players other teams didn’t want, and asking working people who had never seen hockey to pay major-league ticket prices to support the new team, called the Vegas Golden Knights.

Imagine these fans buying every ticket and screaming their lungs out at games for players they don’t know, dancing and believing and finding community in this new hockey team that became a rallying point after the mass murder of 58 people in their city.

And – stay with us now because this is the incredulous part – now imagine this team, the Golden Knights, not only competing in their first National Hockey League season, but winning. Imagine them winning 51 games and a division title and smashing virtually every expansion record.

This couldn’t happen. But it did. It’s still happening. Now imagine where else this could go.

Bill Bradley can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2909. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.

Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Sweep Playoff Series Against Kings
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Golden Knights beat reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights win against the Kings. The Golden Knights now have swept the series against the Kings in the first rounds of the playoffs.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 4 and series win
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team getting a series sweep over the LA Kings.
Golden Knights players react to sweeping the Kings
James Neal, Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb talk after the Golden Knights' 1-0 win to sweep the Los Angeles Kings.
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Game 4 win
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the Golden Knights 1-0 win in Game 4 to sweep the Los Angeles Kings.
Vanderburg Elementary cheers on the Golden Knights with mascot Chance, Golden Aces cheerleaders
Students at Vanderburg Elementary wrote an original song for a #KnightUp contest from the Vegas Golden Knights. They won the contest and hosted Knights mascot Chance and the Golden Aces cheerleaders for a pep rally. Over 300 students came together to cheer on the Knights as they head into their fourth playoff game.
Golden Edge: Knights have a chance to sweep the Kings
Bryan Salmond talks to David Schoen about the Golden Knights' playoff success as well as some of the best moments from our one-on-one interview with a few of the players.
Gerard Gallant talks about Game 3
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant reflects on Game 3 and the Golden Knights upcoming chance to sweep the Los Angeles Kings.
Neal, Fleury and Marchessault talk about the team's playoff performance
James Neal, Marc Andre Fleury and Jonathan Marchessault discuss the team's performance so far in the playoffs and what it needs to do to close out the Los Angeles Kings.
Erik Haula talks about his interaction with Kopitar
Golden Knights forward Erik Haula discusses his controversial moment in Game 3 with Anže Kopitar.
Golden Edge: Knights take 3-0 lead against the Kings
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3.
Golden Knights fans see the team off to Los Angeles
Golden Knights fans waited outside of City National Arena to send off the team as it head to Los Angeles for games three and four of its playoff series against the Kings.
Golden Knights use fitness to grab 2-0 series lead
A day after beating the Kings 2-0 in double overtime, Golden Knights players credited their conditioning. "Your body is tired, but your mind is still racing," said forward Reilly Smith. "The crowd was unbelievable." A season-high gathering of 18,588 at T-Mobile Arena helped inspire the Knights to victory. "This is why we put in so much extra work all summer long," said defenseman Jon Merrill. "For a game like that." The series continues with Game 3 at Staples Center on Sunday night.
Golden Knights React To Winning In Double Ot Against Kings
The Golden Knights react to their double overtime win against the Kings.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Kings In Double OT
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writers Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights double overtime win against the Kings.
Golden Edge: Knights Win In Double OT
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond goes over the Golden Knights win in double overtime.
Knights success far exceeds LVCVA's tourism goals
Several months ago, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority set out to market the city as the sports capital of the world. With the addition of the Golden Knights and the Raiders, LVCVA saw the perfect opportunity to do so. The Knights' success and current Stanley Cup playoff run has resulted in a marketing marriage with Las Vegas that has been far more successful than anyone could have imagined. This season, the Knights have managed to unite the community and made hockey fans around the country take notice. “The Knights, in my mind, really put the exclamation point that we’re the sports capital of the world, not only what they’ve done on the ice in this historic season but how they brought the community together." Lisa Motley, director of sports marketing and special events for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Professional sports have been a staple for Las Vegas for decades with championship boxing matches, PGA golf tour events and the National Finals Rodeo. But big-league teams kept their distance from Nevada, due to lingering fears of sports betting somehow influencing games. "Las Vegas stands for something much more extensive and expansive now than what it once did" David Carter, executive director of the University of Southern California's Marshall Sports Business Institute
Golden Edge: Jackie Redmond interview
Bryan Salmond interviews NHL Network host Jackie Redmond about the atmosphere and vibe around T-Mobile Arena and the Golden Knights.
Schmidt, Karlsson talk ahead of Game 2
Golden Knights players Nate Schmidt and William Karlsson discuss their team before squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2.
Gerard Gallant talks ahead of Game 2
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant gives an update on his team before Game 2, including status updates on David Perron and William Carrier.
Golden Edge: Knights give Vegas a night to remember
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights playoff-opening win over the Los Angeles Kings.
Golden Knights players on their 1-0 win over the Kings
Vegas Golden Knights players speak on what went well for them to capture a 1-0 win over the LA Kings in the first game of the playoff series.
Gallant pleased with Golden Knights effort in 1-0 win over Kings
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant spoke about the team's effort on all fronts in their 1-0 victory in their first-ever playoff game against the L.A. Kings.
Golden Edge quick wrap
Bryan Salmond recaps the Vegas Golden Knights win over the LA Kings.
Energetic environment before the NHL Playoffs
Golden Knights fans were pumped before the team began its playoff run against the Los Angeles Kings.
Bettman credits McPhee for making the Golden Knights a competitive team
Following a news conference at the T-Mobile Arena ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights first-ever playoff game, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reflected on what's made the team so competitive and how they've been embraced by the community.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant (1)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Alex Tuch and Ryan Carpenter playing in the postseason Tuesday at City National Arena.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on Ryan Carpenter's play in the defensive zone Tuesday at City National Arena.
Golden Knights Season In Review
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond reviews the most memorable moments for the Golden Knights first season.
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Golden Knights First Round Playoffs
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writers Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights matchup against the L.A. Kings in the playoffs.
Golden Edge: The playoffs are here for the Golden Knights
Ed Graney and John Katsilometes discuss the Golden Knights and what they need to prepare for in the playoffs and against the Los Angeles Kings.
Gerard Gallant talks after Monday's practice
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant gives updates on his team as it heads into its first round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings.
Engelland talks about playoff intensity, expectations
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about how the game changes in the post-season and what he expects from his teammates heading into the playoffs.
Neal talks playoff atmosphere at T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about his expectations for the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena heading into the playoffs.
Smith Glad To Be Back In Lineup
The Golden Knights forward missed 15 games with an upper-body injury, (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hunt Said Buses Are Where Hockey Team Unity Gets Fostered
The Golden Knights defenseman was fortunate to have avoided any accidents while riding the bus in his hockey career. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Saskatchewan Native Brayden McNabb On The Humboldt Bus Tragedy
The Golden Knights defenseman knows the area well where the junior hockey team’s bus collided with a truck Friday and left 14 people dead. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims
Golden Knights raise banner honoring Oct. 1 shooting victims. On a night when the Golden Knights were looking to lock up the Pacific Division title and secure a championship banner, the team unveiled a banner of its own Saturday. The banner honors the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 Strip shooting. Knights majority owner and chairman Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee also were on the ice, along with the family of shooting victim Neysa Tonks.
Golden Knights playoff tickets go on sale Monday
The Golden Knights clinched a playoff spot Monday night, and now officials are revealing how fans can get tickets. The hottest tickets in town are going on sale Monday morning on the Golden Knights website. There will be less than 1,000 tickets made available for public sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Tickets will only be sold on a single-game basis. Are you planning to go to any Golden Knights playoff games?
Fleury notches milestone as Golden Knights stun Flyers 3-2
Marc-Andre Fleury became just the 13th goalie to reach 400 wins in his NHL career. Fleury stopped 38 shots and led the Golden Knights to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers Monday night. Others in the 400-win club are Martin Brodeur, Patrick Roy, Terry Sawchuk, Jacques Plante, Tony Esposito, Glenn Hall and current contemporaries Roberto Luongo and Henrik Lundqvist. “It’s a nice number to reach and all the guys in front of me I have great respect for and it’s cool to be part of that list,” Fleury said. Fleury played his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, before being picked by the Golden Knights in the 2017 expansion draft.
Rookie Whitecloud Anxious To Learn About Life In Nhl
The former Bemidji State defenseman was in Buffalo Saturday but did not play for the Knights vs. the Sabres. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jon Merrill glad to be back in Newark
The Golden Knights defenseman had played for the New Jersey Devils before joining the Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal )
Vegas Golden Knights, US Army look to settle trademark dispute
The Golden Knights are looking to settle their trademark dispute with the U.S. Army. Both sides have been in a trademark dispute over the name “Golden Knights” and the primary colors of gray, gold and black. The Army says the hockey team’s use of Golden Knights as a trademark causes confusion with its parachute team. They are also known as the Golden Knights. The Army filed its complaint with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Jan. 10. The Golden Knights filed a settlement motion with the patent office’s trademark trial and appeal board on Jan. 25. The motion gives the team 90 days to resolve issues with the Army. “We’re trying to form a joint use agreement where both sides can continue to have their name."
Golden Knights forecheck
At first glance, the Knights’ 1-2-2 forecheck doesn't look unusual. But it’s the aggression the Knights use that makes their forecheck unique. “They’re a tenacious team." - Flyers coach Dave Hakstol The Knights are second in the NHL with 642 takeaways. “I think it’s a good indicator when we’re playing well is when our forecheck is going.” - center Erik Haula
Nolan Patrick Adjusting To NHL
The Philadelphia Flyers rookie Center talked about his game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the recent road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on the team's recent road trip Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's injury woes Saturday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights logo proves popular at No. 4 in NHL merchandise
The Golden Knights’ name and sharp-looking logo may not be big with the United States Army these days. But fans seem to like it. A lot. According to Fanatics, which oversees the league’s online shop, the Knights rank No. 4 in the NHL when it comes to merchandise sales. The New York Rangers are the No. 1 team in sales, followed by the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Fleury's impact on Pittsburgh lasting long after his time there
Marc-Andre Fleury has had a greater impact on Pittsburgh than just on the ice Fleury and his wife opened a playground at a Pennsylvania Boys and Girls Club The Sto-Ken-Rox Boys & Girls Club is located in McKees Rock, where more than 35 percent of residents live in poverty. The playground opened last year before Fleury started playing for the Golden Knights Fleury financed the construction of a state-of-the-art playground, as well as sports equipment to play hockey.
Ryan Carpenter Glad To Contribute To Golden Knights Win
The forward had a goal and an assist in the 4-3 victory over the Capitals Sunday , Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant Pleased With Knights Bounce-back Effort
The coach liked the way his team skated in the 4-3 win over Washington Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch On Golden Knights Resilient Win Over Capitals
The forward scored the game-winner Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt Returns To Washington
The Golden Knights defenseman talked about his time with the Capitals Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Washington D.C. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jason Zucker on his big season, fatherhood, Golden Knights’ success
Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker, who is from Las Vegas, says he is pleased with his play and the way the Knights have captured the hearts of his hometown speaking before the game Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 in St. Paul, Minn. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Neal On Representing The Golden Knights At The Nhl All-star Game
James Neal on representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-andre Fleury On The All-star Game
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury talks about the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury On All-star Weekend
Marc-Andre Fleury talks about representing the Golden Knights at the NHL All-Star Game on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Forward William Karlsson On Facing His Former Team Columbus
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on facing his former team, Columbus, on Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Defenseman Brayden McNabb On The Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb on the team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Coach Gerard Gallant On His Team's Penalty Killing
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's penalty killing Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Scotty Bowman Is Impressed With The Golden Knights Start
The Hall of Fane coach credits GM George McPhee for putting a strong team on the ice after watching the Knights in Tampa Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Companies bet their futures on cryptocurrency
Two Las Vegas entrepreneurs talk about finding their niche in blockchain enabled technologies and digital currency.
Solar panels reduce energy bill for CCSD
Wilbur and Theresa Faiss Middle School is one of 42 CCSD schools with solar panel installations, saving approximately $514,000 per year in energy costs.
