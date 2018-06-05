What they’re saying about Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

What they’re saying
Reactions on Twitter from media and fans before and during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final:
Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ
Another absolutely fantastic pregame ceremony with the lights and one of the greatest hype videos I’ve ever seen featuring players as children evolving to present day and Caps teams through the years. But how will they ruin it tonight. Please no more Sajak!
Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski
I regret to inform you that it appears neither Wink Martindale nor Chuck Woolery nor the ghost of Richard Dawson will be reading the starting lineups before Game 4.
Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun
Strong opening few minutes for Vegas, they’re opening this game like their season depends on it.
Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights
We haven’t seen this many chances since our mascot auditions
Rich Marotta @boxingrich
Doc Emrick has been pushed into early “Ohhhhhhhhhh”!! action tonight.
Patrick Everson @Covers_Vegas
Dayum. This place gonna deflate like a week-old Mylar balloon.
Tyler Bischoff @Bischoff_Tyler
All the blame falls on Steve Sisolak’s parade planning
Freezing Cold Takes @OldTakesExposed
Have begun to load up my vault with Vegas is done tweets per FCT protocol. #StanleyCupFinal #LoadedVault
Las Vegas Locally @LasVegasLocally
We should try a strategy that doesn’t involve passing the puck directly to the other team.
NBC Sports PR @NBCSportsPR
“Three goals on the last seven shots after Vegas hit two goal posts. Do you believe in omens? Can luck change? The course of games can.” — Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick
Ed Graney @edgraney
If this were hoops, every VGK player thus far would have been benched for not picking up their guy. Or any guy …
Pierre McGuire NBC Sports
It’s clankfest for the Vegas Golden Knights.
rio lacanlale @riolacanlale
Has anyone tried unplugging then plugging the Knights back in?
chet buchanan @chetbuchanan
if i was writing @goldenknights movie…this is totally how i would set it up. believe.
Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ
Trying to plan my week. What day is that parade again?
Ben Gotz @BenSGotz
.@GoldenKnights have now lost as many games in the Stanley Cup Final as they have in the rest in the playoffs.