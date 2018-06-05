What they’re saying about Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

Reactions on Twitter from media and fans before and during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Jay Bryant-Chavez, left, Brock Williams and Pamela Salas react during a watch party for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena, June 4, 2018 in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

What they’re saying

Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ

Another absolutely fantastic pregame ceremony with the lights and one of the greatest hype videos I’ve ever seen featuring players as children evolving to present day and Caps teams through the years. But how will they ruin it tonight. Please no more Sajak!

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

I regret to inform you that it appears neither Wink Martindale nor Chuck Woolery nor the ghost of Richard Dawson will be reading the starting lineups before Game 4.

Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun

Strong opening few minutes for Vegas, they’re opening this game like their season depends on it.

Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights

We haven’t seen this many chances since our mascot auditions

Rich Marotta @boxingrich

Doc Emrick has been pushed into early “Ohhhhhhhhhh”!! action tonight.

Patrick Everson @Covers_Vegas

Dayum. This place gonna deflate like a week-old Mylar balloon.

Tyler Bischoff @Bischoff_Tyler

All the blame falls on Steve Sisolak’s parade planning

Freezing Cold Takes @OldTakesExposed

Have begun to load up my vault with Vegas is done tweets per FCT protocol. #StanleyCupFinal #LoadedVault

Las Vegas Locally @LasVegasLocally

We should try a strategy that doesn’t involve passing the puck directly to the other team.

NBC Sports PR @NBCSportsPR

“Three goals on the last seven shots after Vegas hit two goal posts. Do you believe in omens? Can luck change? The course of games can.” — Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick

Ed Graney @edgraney

If this were hoops, every VGK player thus far would have been benched for not picking up their guy. Or any guy …

Pierre McGuire NBC Sports

It’s clankfest for the Vegas Golden Knights.

rio lacanlale @riolacanlale

Has anyone tried unplugging then plugging the Knights back in?

chet buchanan @chetbuchanan

if i was writing @goldenknights movie…this is totally how i would set it up. believe.

Adam Hill @AdamHillLVRJ

Trying to plan my week. What day is that parade again?

Ben Gotz @BenSGotz

.@GoldenKnights have now lost as many games in the Stanley Cup Final as they have in the rest in the playoffs.