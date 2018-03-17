Wild hand Golden Knights fourth straight home loss, 4-2

Jason Zucker, who was raised in Las Vegas, had a goal and an assist in his homecoming, and the Golden Knights struggled again with the Minnesota Wild in a 4-2 loss Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Jason Zucker, who was raised in Las Vegas, had a goal and an assist in his homecoming, and the Golden Knights struggled again with the Minnesota Wild in a 4-2 loss before an announced crowd of 18,295 Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Ryan Carpenter scored on a rebound with 55.3 seconds left in the third period for the Knights to cut the deficit to 3-2 before Zach Parise scored an empty-net goal with 33.9 seconds remaining.

Erik Haula, who played the previous four seasons in Minnesota, scored with 6:32 remaining in the third period for the Knights, who lost their fourth straight home game.

The Knights went 0-3 and were outscored 12-5 by Minnesota, which was able to clog the neutral zone and slow down the Knights in all three meetings. The New York Islanders are the only other team to sweep the season series against the Knights, going 2-0.

