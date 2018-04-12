Will Carrier delivers big hits before being knocked from Knights’ win

The Golden Knights’ fourth-line forward Will Carrier had a team-high 10 hits but left the game after taking an elbow to the head from Los Angeles’ Drew Doughty midway through the third period of Wednesday’s 1-0 win in Game 1 at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights players celebrate a goal by Shea Theodore, second from left, while playing the Los Angeles Kings during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, from left, left wing Tomas Nosek (92) and left wing William Carrier (28) look on. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

As expected, Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings got physical.

There were 127 hits combined by the two teams and it made for a heavy game. Which was perfectly fine with Will Carrier.

The Golden Knights’ forward was right at home banging bodies from the first shift until he took a questionable hit that forced him to the locker room midway through the third period as the Knights held on for a 1-0 victory.

Carrier, who recently returned to the lineup after missing 27 games following an upper-body injury suffered in Washington Feb. 4, shook off whatever rust he may have had. He was all over the ice making clean, hard hits.

But he left the game with 10:01 to play after Kings defenseman Drew Doughty caught him in the head with his elbow as Carrier had the puck at the right faceoff circle in the Kings’ end. Carrier, who played 8:49 in 13 shifts and had a team-high 10 hits, did not return. He was not made available to the media and his status was uncertain heading into Game 2 Friday.

“I thought it was a bad hit but it wasn’t for me to decide,” Knights coach Gerard Gallant said of the play. “The ref didn’t think it was a penalty.

“But I thought Will was outstanding while he was out there. He played an excellent game and had some hard, clean hits. He plays that kind of a game every night. Maybe he was a little more intense (Wednesday).”

Carrier and linemates Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Tomas Nosek set the tone early. It was a check by Carrier on Christian Folin deep in the Los Angeles zone that kept the play alive and led to Shea Theodore’s goal 3:23 into the game. Nosek got Theodore the puck at the point and his wrist shot beat Jonathan Quick.

Carrier continued dishing out the hits. He nailed Doughty a couple of times, and the Kings were certainly aware of his presence whenever he was on the ice.

“He had an incredible game,” Bellemare said. “He got us going tonight. That first shift, we wanted to throw the puck at the net and then Will made a play which made us win the puck again and it goes in.”

Nosek said: “We did a good job keeping them under pressure and create some chances. Willie’s a great character guy and he was great for us. I hope he’s going to be all right.”

