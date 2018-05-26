Will Carrier returns to practice for Golden Knights

Injured forward Will Carrier skated with the Golden Knights on Saturday for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury in Game 5 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs against San Jose.

Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) loses his helmet after getting hit by San Jose Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

“I feel pretty good,” said Carrier, who was wearing a red noncontact jersey during the team’s 50-minute workout at City National Arena after having skated on his own Friday. “It’s good to be on my skates again.”

Carrier would not say whether he suffered an upper-body or lower-body injury in the May 4 game against the Sharks.

“I can tell you it’s nothing major,” he said.

Coach Gerard Gallant said he hoped to have Carrier available for the Stanley Cup Final against the Washington Capitals after he missed the Western Conference Final against the Winnipeg Jets. But Gallant didn’t know if Carrier could play Monday in Game 1.

“I expect to have him available, but I don’t know when,” Gallant said. “He’s skated the last two days and feels fine, so we’ll take it game by game.”

Backup goaltender Malcolm Subban did not practice Saturday, and there was no update on his condition. Maxime Lagace continues to serve as Marc-Andre Fleury’s backup.

