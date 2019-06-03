Wolves fall to Checkers 5-3 in Game 2 of Calder Cup Final

Tomas Jurco scored with 1:07 left in the second period to snap a 3-3 tie as the Charlotte Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves 5-3 Sunday in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Final at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte Checkers players celebrate after scoring a goal against the Chicago Wolves. (Checkers photo)

Center Gage Quinney had two goals for the Wolves, the top minor-league affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights. Right wing Keegan Kolesar had Chicago’s other score.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk had 26 saves for the Wolves, who return to Allstate Arena on Wednesday for Game 3 of the series, tied 1-1.

The Checkers are the top farm team of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Top prospects Cody Glass and Nic Hague play for the Wolves as well as Daniel Carr, the AHL MVP. Carr played six games with the Knights last season.