Wolves gear up for playoffs against division rival Rockford

While the Golden Knights dominate the first round of the NHL playoffs against a new rival, their AHL-affiliate Chicago Wolves will meet a long-standing one in the postseason.

The Wolves captured their second consecutive Central Division title on April 13 and will face the No. 4-seed Rockford Ice Hogs in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They begin a best-of-five series Saturday.

The two teams — separated by only 74 miles — battle for the Illinois Lottery Cup, given each year to the winner of the regular season series. Chicago retained the Cup with a 6-2-3-1 record, but Rockford has been on the rise. The Ice Hogs went 12-7 in March and April and received many reinforcement players when the Chicago Blackhawks missed the NHL playoffs.

It will be the second time that Chicago and Rockford have met in the postseason.

