Wolves rally to defeat Charlotte in Game 1 of Calder Cup

The Chicago Wolves rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win the first game of the Calder Cup Finals in overtime over the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday.

Stefan Matteau’s second goal of the game proved to be the game-winner in overtime.

Charlotte jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period, but the Wolves scored twice in the second period to knot the game at 2.

Goalie Oscar Dansk finished with 35 saves, including all 25 shots after the first period, for the Wolves, the AHL affiliate of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Checkers are the top farm team of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Top prospects Cody Glass and Nic Hague play for the Wolves as well as Daniel Carr, the AHL MVP. Carr played six games with the Knights last season.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m.