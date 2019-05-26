Wolves win again, take 3-2 lead in Calder Cup series

The Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, took a 3-2 lead in the Calder Cup Conference Final on Saturday night after beating San Diego 5-2 in San Diego.

Vegas Golden Knights' Daniel Carr plays during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, took a 3-2 lead in the Calder Cup Conference Final on Saturday night after beating the Gulls 5-2 in San Diego.

Daniel Carr, the AHL MVP, scored for the Wolves.

Game 6 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday in Chicago.

Top prospects Cody Glass and Nic Hague play for the Wolves as well as Carr. Carr played six games with the Knights last season.