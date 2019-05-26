Wolves win again, take 3-2 lead in Calder Cup series
The Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, took a 3-2 lead in the Calder Cup Conference Final on Saturday night after beating San Diego 5-2 in San Diego.
The Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, took a 3-2 lead in the Calder Cup Conference Final on Saturday night after beating the Gulls 5-2 in San Diego.
Daniel Carr, the AHL MVP, scored for the Wolves.
Game 6 in the best-of-seven series is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday in Chicago.
Top prospects Cody Glass and Nic Hague play for the Wolves as well as Carr. Carr played six games with the Knights last season.
More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/
You don't see this every year. Feel badly for the young man, but…#LastTeamStanding #CHIvsSD pic.twitter.com/zS1pLuxF68
— y-Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves) May 26, 2019