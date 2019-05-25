Wolves win in 2OT to tie Calder Cup series at 2

The Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, tied the Calder Cup Conference Final at two games apiece after defeating San Diego 2-1 in double overtime on Friday night in San Diego.

Daniel Carr plays for the Vegas Golden Knights during an NHL game in 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Daniel Carr scored the game-winner for Chicago after skating end-to-end at 6:01 of the second overtime.

Carr played six games with the Knights this season.

Griffin Reinhart gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead in the second period, but the Gulls tied the game in the third period.

Game 5 is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Top prospects Cody Glass and Nic Hague play for the Wolves as well as Carr, the AHL MVP.