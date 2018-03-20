X marks the playoff spot as Golden Knights look to clinch

Gerard Gallant may have revealed a secret when the Golden Knights coach dropped this little nugget about the importance of Sunday’s victory: “Get to 97 points, and that was a goal.”
Gallant seemed to be alluding to a preseason target set by the Knights, a point total that, based on history, would make them the first expansion team to qualify for the postseason since the NHL expanded for the 1967-68 season.
“But there’s no X beside our name right now, so that’s the key,” Gallant said, referring to the symbol used in the NHL standings to indicate teams that have clinched a playoff berth.
“Getting closer to it.”
While Nashville remains the lone Western Conference team with an X and is leaving everyone in their hot sauce-covered dust in the race for the top seed, the Knights (46-21-5) hold a cozy eight-point lead over San Jose in the Pacific Division with 10 games remaining.
They can reduce their dwindling magic points number further when the struggling Vancouver Canucks (25-38-9, 58 points) visit T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday to cap a four-game homestand.
“I think we know our recipe to success,” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “We’ve talked about it as a team. With the coaches, we had some videos showing what we’ve done wrong, what we’ve done right in the past that’s working for us. You never want to go through phases where nothing goes your way, but it happens. It’s a long season.
“We’ve played a lot of games lately and we’ve just got to make sure … we’re back at our regular selves, the way we can play. The playoffs are around the corner, so we’ve got to get our game together before it starts.”
The Knights ended a two-game slide Sunday with a 4-0 win over Calgary behind a natural hat trick from center William Karlsson and a 42-save effort from Fleury.
Entering Monday’s action, the Knights needed seven points to clinch a playoff berth. Los Angeles (84 points, 10 games remaining) played at Minnesota on Monday, and a Kings loss would bring the Knights’ magic points number down to six.
If the Knights win the Pacific Division title and Nashville claims the conference’s top seed, the Knights would meet the No. 1 wild card in the first round of the playoffs.
Colorado (39-25-8, 86 points with 10 games remaining) currently holds that spot in a dramatic turnaround one season after it finished with the worst record in the league.
The Avalanche, who play the Knights in a home-and-home Saturday and Monday, are led by Hart Trophy candidate Nathan MacKinnon.
“Our mindset right now is we’ve got to get back to playing the hockey we were a few weeks ago,” defenseman Jon Merrill said. “You can’t wait till the playoffs. (We’ve) got to get our game going in the right direction right now and start trending in the upward direction and start really peaking right now and get our game ready for playoffs.”
One area the Knights hope to improve against Vancouver is their starts.
Calgary had a 20-6 advantage in shots on goal in the first period on Sunday, and the Knights have allowed the first goal in four of their past six games (1-3 record).
“I think we’re waiting too long to get engaged in the game, and when you do that in playoff mode, teams are going to bury you,” forward Ryan Reaves said. “You can’t wait until the third period like we’ve been doing to turn it on and try and mount a comeback.”
Three storylines
1. Takin’ care of business. Like the Bachman-Turner Overdrive song suggests, the Golden Knights need to take the 8:15 into the city and go to work against lowly Vancouver to close the homestand. They can’t be caught looking ahead to the big two-game road trip that starts Thursday at San Jose.
2. Goalie guessing game. Coach Gerard Gallant said Sunday they wanted to get goaltender Malcolm Subban more practice time before he started a game. But Marc-Andre Fleury has to get a break eventually, right?
3. Dahlin watch. The banged-up Canucks are seventh in the Pacific Division and have lost six straight since rookie of the year candidate Brock Boeser was injured March 5. On the bright side, Vancouver could win the draft lottery and get Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.
David Schoen Review-Journal