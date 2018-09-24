Young Knights defensemen fill void in Shea Theodore’s absence

Young defensemen on the verge of making the Golden Knights’ opening-night roster.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Erik Brannstrom, of Sweden, in action against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jake Bischoff in action against the Los Angeles Kings during a preseason NHL hockey game, Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

A suspension to Nate Schmidt and the unresolved contract situation involving Shea Theodore had some Golden Knights fans panicking about the blue line when training camp began earlier this month.

Those same issues had several of the team’s young defensemen eyeing open roster spots.

Erik Brannstrom has been outstanding while Jake Bischoff and Nicolas Hague have also made strong cases for their inclusion on the roster, though Hague was assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate in Chicago on Sunday.

The move leaves the Knights with eight defensemen in camp who are eligible to start the season, the same number they carried last season.

“I’m sure they’re all looking at (the absences of Schmidt and Theodore) and saying, ‘There’s an opportunity for me,’” coach Gerard Gallant said after Sunday’s practice at City National Arena. “They’re doing the best they can to earn a spot for opening night and that’s what it’s all about. Everybody’s playing well and we’re happy with how they’re playing.”

Brannstrom has played in all four preseason games and Gallant expects him in the lineup again Monday night when the Knights host the Avalanche at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

“He’s played very well since the first day of rookie camp,” Gallant said of Brannstrom, who clinched the shootout in Saturday night’s game at San Jose with a dazzling move to beat Martin Jones. “We knew he was a good player from the time we saw him at development camp last year. He’s just getting better and he’s getting real close. He’s playing with confidence every game.”

Brannstrom, 19, has shown flashes of being NHL-ready, particularly at the offensive end. At 24, Bischoff has more pro experience, including 69 games with Chicago last season.

He hopes his ticket to a roster spot is as a steadying influence on the defensive end.

“I think I’ve played pretty decent,” he said. “Our team is doing real well, so it helps as a defenseman when everyone else is working so hard around you. I can just move it to the forwards and they do most of the work.”

Theodore’s situation is essentially wait-and-see as well.

General manager George McPhee declined comment on the state of the negotiations through a team spokesperson. Theodore’s agent Craig Oster did not respond to messages seeking comment from the Review-Journal.

There has been very little information coming from either side on the 23-year-old defenseman, who had 29 points in 61 games last season before adding 10 more in the playoffs. He is one of three remaining restricted free agents around the league, along with Toronto’s William Nylander and Nick Ritchie of Anaheim.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the team is looking to lock up Theodore long-term while he is seeking more of a bridge deal.

Gallant and the players insist they are only focused on guys currently in the locker room.

“The new guys have stepped up and had great camps, so we’ll see how things shape up,” said defenseman Colin Miller, who said there hasn’t been a whole lot of talk about Theodore’s absence. “It’s his business. He’s got something to take care of. It’s not always easy when stuff like this happens. It’s just the business side of things.”

Brayden McNabb has been in contact with Theodore, but didn’t feel it was appropriate to share any of their conversations.

“That’s nothing I can really comment on,” he said.

Fortunately for the Knights, the play of their young defensemen has spoken volumes.

Exhibition schedule ■ Golden Knights 7, Coyotes 2 ■ Golden Knights 5, Avalanche 1 ■ Golden Knights 7, Kings 2 ■ Golden Knights 5, Sharks 4 S(SO) ■ Monday: vs. Colorado, 7 p.m. ■ Friday: vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m. ■ Sunday: vs. San Jose, 5 p.m.