Golden Knights, Raiders, UNLV pay tribute to Oct. 1 victims
The Golden Knights, Raiders and UNLV tweeted on the third anniversary of the Oct. 1 massacre that claimed 60 lives.
Las Vegas sports organizations paid tribute through Twitter to the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 shootings that claimed 60 lives.
The lives lost on October 1, 2017 are with us always.
Our city will always be #VegasStrong. pic.twitter.com/7lQBeGujbE
— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 1, 2020
We remember the lives lost on October 1, 2017, and those who have worked tirelessly since to provide a sense of comfort and community.#VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/fUqn7sKikk
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 1, 2020
It has been three years since the senseless tragedy.
We remember those who lost their lives and honor all who have been affected.
We remember. Always.#VegasStrong #VegasStronger pic.twitter.com/WMUbKKZXY8
— UNLV Athletics (@UNLVathletics) October 1, 2020
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.