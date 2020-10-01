93°F
Golden Knights, Raiders, UNLV pay tribute to Oct. 1 victims

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2020 - 12:04 pm
 

Las Vegas sports organizations paid tribute through Twitter to the victims of the Oct. 1, 2017 shootings that claimed 60 lives.

