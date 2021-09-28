1 injured Golden Knights player practices, but 2 others sit out

Three Golden Knights players suffered injuries during the team’s NHL preseason opener against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena.

The puck is in the air after hitting the ear of Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) as Sharks goaltender Adin Hill (33) reaches to save the shot during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone practiced Tuesday, two days after leaving the team’s preseason opener in the first period, while defensemen Brayden McNabb and Shea Theodore did not practice.

Stone was hit in the face with a puck in the first period of Sunday’s game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena. He received stitches and didn’t play the rest of the game largely as a precaution, coach Pete DeBoer said Sunday. DeBoer said Tuesday that Stone was fine.

Theodore did not play the entire third period Sunday, and DeBoer said Theodore was considered day to day. McNabb’s last shifted ended with 9:10 left. DeBoer said McNabb appeared to have muscle spasms and has nothing wrong structurally.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

