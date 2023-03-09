61°F
Golden Knights

10 players ejected in Golden Knights’ OT win at Tampa Bay

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2023 - 10:22 am
 
Updated March 9, 2023 - 6:56 pm
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning tangle at the end of the second per ...
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning tangle at the end of the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) is congratulated on his goal against the Tampa Bay Li ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar (55) is congratulated on his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning by teammates, including Alec Martinez (23), during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) clears a rebound in front of goaltender Jonathan Qui ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) clears a rebound in front of goaltender Jonathan Quick and Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) checks Tampa Bay Lightning's Michael Eyssimont (23) in ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore (27) checks Tampa Bay Lightning's Michael Eyssimont (23) in front of goaltender Jonathan Quick during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) avoids the check of Tampa Bay Lightning's Ross Colton ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) avoids the check of Tampa Bay Lightning's Ross Colton (79) behind goaltender Jonathan Quick during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning's ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning's Ross Colton during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Tampa Bay Lightning's Nicholas Paul (20) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague du ...
Tampa Bay Lightning's Nicholas Paul (20) defends against Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony C ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Jonathan Quick (32) looks on as Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli (71) tries to pass to Alex Killorn (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point (21) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Kni ...
Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point (21) celebrates after his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Nikita Kucherov (86) and Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) crashes into Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasil ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Paul Cotter (43) crashes into Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Steven Stamkos (91) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel (8) avoids the defense of Tampa Bay Lightning's Nick Perbix d ...
Vegas Golden Knights' Phil Kessel (8) avoids the defense of Tampa Bay Lightning's Nick Perbix during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Defenseman Alec Martinez scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

The Knights nearly gave the game away late. The Lightning scored two goals in the final 2:07 of regulation to force overtime.

The late comeback finished a heated third period in which tempers flared on both sides. At one point, a post-whistle altercation between right wing Keegan Kolesar and left wing Pat Maroon resulted in all 10 skaters on the ice receiving game misconducts.

Kolesar and centers William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Knights. Center Brayden Point scored twice for the Lightning, and right wing Nikita Kucherov got the team’s other goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

