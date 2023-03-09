10 players ejected in Golden Knights’ OT win at Tampa Bay

Defenseman Alec Martinez scored in overtime, and the Golden Knights defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime Thursday at Amalie Arena.

The Knights nearly gave the game away late. The Lightning scored two goals in the final 2:07 of regulation to force overtime.

The late comeback finished a heated third period in which tempers flared on both sides. At one point, a post-whistle altercation between right wing Keegan Kolesar and left wing Pat Maroon resulted in all 10 skaters on the ice receiving game misconducts.

Kolesar and centers William Karlsson and Chandler Stephenson also scored for the Knights. Center Brayden Point scored twice for the Lightning, and right wing Nikita Kucherov got the team’s other goal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

